Public notice in the spotlight at NNA convention

FRANKLIN, TN—What can community newspaper publishers do to help the newspaper industry maintain its traditional position as the herald of public notice? That question will drive the programming at a special conference on public notice Sept. 22, in conjunction with NNA’s 130th annual convention at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs in Franklin, TN. The half-day conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at 4:15 p.m., immediately before the welcome reception that opens the NNA convention.

The Best Practices in Public Notice symposium, hosted by the Public Notice Resource Center, will feature presentations and panel discussions that will help newspaper publishers understand how to increase readership of public notices and provide the kind of customer service to their clients that will support industry efforts to keep them in print. The symposium will also focus on ad design, legislative strategies, newspaper archiving and the role of digital notices in furthering the public interest.

Illinois Press Association and Tecnavia are sponsoring the conference. Both organizations provide software solutions to state press associations for the purpose of aggregating public notices.

Attendees will be the first to receive copies of PNRC’s new “Best Practices in Public Notice” pamphlet.

PNRC is an educational non-profit organization jointly supported by American Court and Commercial Newspapers, NNA and state press associations. Its mission is to educate the industry, the public and policymakers.

To learn more about PNRC or the conference, please visit PNRC.net.