Resolution to preserve Saturday mail nears critical mass

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives went into Easter recess lacking only five sponsors to reach a majority on a non-binding resolution in favor of preserving six-day mail. The resolution, H Res 54, expresses the sense of the House that the body should take all reasonable measures to preserve Saturday mail service. Original sponsors were Reps. Gerald Connolly, D-VA, and Sam Graves, R-MO.

Although the resolution does not bind these co-sponsors to a vote, the sheer bulk of supporters tends to discourage legislative attacks on cutting mail service. Many members of Congress — particularly in rural areas — remain sensitive to the implications of mail service cutbacks after receiving many complaints when the U.S. Postal Service closed nearly half of its mail processing network in the early part of this decade.

NNA Government Relations chair Matt Paxton, publisher of The News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia, said he was heartened that nearly half of the co-signers came onto the bill after NNA’s visits to Capitol Hill March 13-15.

“We see a number of names on the list that heard from our members about the importance of rural mail service,” Paxton said. “While we strongly support cost-cutting measures at USPS, they have to be focused on expenses that do not dramatically diminish mail service. Many small businesses are like community newspapers in their dependence upon reliable mail.

“Congress has other ways to help USPS achieve sustainability, including a change in the onerous requirement to pre-pay health benefits for a large retiree force. We are supporting current conversations among House and Senate leaders to get a postal reform bill moving before summer. The strong showing on the six-day mail resolution will help to protect the mail from hasty and ill-fated service cuts as Congress seeks the right path for reform. But we need five more co-sponsors to get to a majority of the House. I encourage NNA members to get on the phone and ask their members of Congress to join this resolution.”

