RETENTION: The most important word in advertising sales

By Bob Berting

Sales Advice

What is retention?

• The continued possession, use, or control of something.

• The condition of holding onto something.

• The fact of keeping something in one’s memory.

Customer retention is the ability of a publication to retain its customers over a specified period—namely a commitment to advertise in a publication through a contractual agreement. How is this done when recent surveys show that 80 percent of newly acquired accounts do not come back the next month, while 90 percent fail to come back the second month? The No. 1 place publications can get revenue is through retention. There is no one product that’s going to save them. Advertisers need to stop being so product-oriented and work on establishing an effective strategy for their customers. That strategy will include a marketing plan, which will commit them to a long-range program with your publication.

What is successful

customer retention?

High customer retention starts with the first contact of a prospect, and it continues throughout the lifetime of the relationship. Successful retention effort takes this entire lifestyle into account. A publication’s ability to attract and retain new customers is related not only to its product and services, but also the way it services its existing customers. This service generates a reputation that creates a powerful image within and across the marketplace. Customer retention also has a direct impact on profitability. Research indicates that engaged and satisfied customers generate 1.7 times more revenue that normal customers, while having an engaged publication team and engaged customers return a revenue gain of 3.4 times the norm.

Trust and believability

The bedrock of customer retention is also based on these factors:

• The image and reputation of the publication. How does it fit in the media mix of the customer? What is the strength of their readership?

• The trust and believability of the salesperson.

• The plan of action for the customer will include the following promises:

1. I will design a compelling advertising campaign using my publication to present your products and services in the most creative way possible.

2. I will work with you as your marketing partner to fine-tune your ad campaign and adjust it to changing market conditions.

3. I will treat your advertising dollars as if they were mine, giving you the best discounts available to control your costs.

4. I will keep you up to date with what is going on in the market from my communication with other business owners.

The final word on customer retention

Customer satisfaction is a strong predictor of both customer retention and repurchase behavior. Repurchase intentions are statistically and positively associated with repurchase behavior. © Bob Berting 2016

Bob Berting is a professional speaker, newspaper sales trainer, and publisher marketing consultant who has conducted more than 1,500 seminars for newspaper sales staffs, their customers, print media associations and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada. Bob's advertising sales record in the industry is impressive. For 15 years, he averaged two cold contracts a week, sold 20 shopping centers on yearly contracts, and rarely sold an advertising contract for less than 52 weeks or 1,000 inches during a year.