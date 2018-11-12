SCS ON BOARDS SOUTHAMPTON PRESS FOR INTELLIGENT PAGINATION

The Press News Group (PNG), based in Southampton, NY, has recently selected SCS to automate the Classified Pagination process. SCS/ClassPag will be used to streamline the production of three newspapers- The East Hampton Press, The Southampton Press Eastern Edition, and The Southampton Press Western Edition.

PNG was looking for software that would accomplish two main goals: Reduce the time required for the pagination and preparation of classified and business directory pages, and move the pagination of liner and directory pages out of the production department and into the classified department. After an extremely positive referral from Andrew Olsen, Publisher at Times-Review Media Group, and after seeing SCS/ClassPag’s competitive pricing, the PNG decided to see what all the hype was about.

“Our intelligence-based SCS/ClassPag software can likely reduce the site’s classified pagination time by 90%,” says Kurt Jackson, Vice President and General Manager of SCS. “This solution is a logical alternative for publishers still utilizing legacy Quark or Adobe plug-ins for classified pagination.”

According to Joe Louchheim, Publisher & Owner of the PNG, “So far the process has gone well, with good communication and follow through.” SCS is excited to continue working with the Press News Group, with a go-live scheduled for January 2019.

About PNG:

The Press News Group publishes the leading weekly newspapers blanketing the affluent oceanfront and bayfront communities of southeastern Long Island, commonly referred to as "The Hamptons." The Press News Group also produces the area’s most comprehensive online community news portal, 27east.com.

About SCS: