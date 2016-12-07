Selling Against Social: Digital Traffic

By Chris Rhoades | Associate Publisher for Enterprise Publishing co. in Blair, NE, and president of Courtside Marketing

How do you or your sales staff respond when posed with the dreaded, “We rely on social media for our advertising” or “We don’t have any budget for print this year” objections? If you’re like a lot of newspaper sales representatives these days, you might respond with a blank stare, or maybe the classic tuck your tail and run approach. Instead of those failed responses, embrace the objection, and tackle it with these three steps.

Know Your Competition

Before you can sell against someone or something, you must get to know your enemy. If you are someone who does not currently frequent Facebook or Twitter, you need to change your game plan. Being active on social media allows you to see what your customers are using it for. It allows you to see what is successful online, and what is not. You should follow every single customer that you have on social media. We’d all like to think that all of our clients share their entire marketing plan with us. The truth is, they don’t. By following them on social media, you can get an inside look at some of their promotions and goals, that they may not tell you otherwise.

In addition, invest the time to really learn how Facebook and Twitter operate, and how your customers might be using them to reach their customers. Facebook offers boosted posts, ads, and a targeted marketing program as ways to attract eyeballs to a business’ page. By taking the time to learn how these different methods work, you can be better prepared to have conversations about them with your clients. Facebook’s help center is a great resource for most of the information you would need about their advertising options.

Find Out What They Are Spending Money On

If you get the objections mentioned above, you have to dig deeper. By finding out how much money they are spending online, you have a greater chance of actually working with your customers on solutions that could offer a better bang for their buck. But, how do you know how much they are spending, or what they are spending it on? You just ask them! Don’t be shy about this. Ask them in a polite, professional manner, and you’ll be surprised at how open they will be about it. Maybe more importantly, also find out what their goals are when it comes to their online—or overall—marketing plan. You’d be surprised at how many business owners have no answer to this question. By getting a clearer picture of their plans and goals, it helps better position you to be the person to help them get there.

Keep Calm and CRUSH the Competition

First things first, don’t be that guy or gal who tries to tell a business owner about how Facebook isn’t relevant, or that there isn’t a place for it in someone’s marketing plan. You will seem so out of touch and irrelevant that you’ll have virtually no hope of closing a deal. Acknowledge its place. And then, show them why your local newspaper product is a better marketing outlet for their long-term goals, or how you can supplement their online strategy. Here are a few reasons why newspapers absolutely crush a social media marketing strategy:

1. Guilt by Association—Social media is negative, and filled with useless pictures of people’s dinners, pets and arguments about politics. Does a business really want to position itself right in the middle of a gaggle of political arguments and name calling? Maybe. But, I’d suggest that it associate with its local sports team, and great things happening in the community within the newspaper.

2. Negative Nellies—Many times, the negativity mentioned above will find it’s way on to a business’ social media page. Is it prepared for that? Does it have a strategy to handle those comments promptly, properly and professionally? Most do not, and the customer will look blankly at you if you ask him or her about such a strategy. Social media is word of mouth on steroids. Sure, it can work in your favor, but look out if things get negative. A business’ reputation can get crippled pretty quickly during a negative discussion that goes viral.

3. Numbers—Know your numbers, and find out theirs. So many businesses get psyched about their 500 likes on Facebook. But, compare that to YOUR circulation! It doesn’t even come close! By the way, Facebook is free. People PAY to read your product. Don’t lose sight of that fact, because it’s critically important.

4. Preaching to the Choir—Let’s say a business has 1,000 likes on Facebook. That’s great. Good for it. But, it is preaching to the choir when it posts. Those 1,000 people probably already like, and do business with that business. So, let’s utilize the local newspaper to expand the company’s reach to new customers in the market, and grow its overall footprint.

5. Facebook is cheap—Customers may like that they can post for free, or buy a $20 boosted post. Is that really a good thing? If those were wonderful marketing options, don’t you think Facebook would charge more? If I go to a restaurant and see a $7 steak, I run. Cheap isn’t always better.

I hope some of these tips can help the next time you get hit with the social media objection!

Chris Rhoades is associate publisher for Enterprise Publishing Co. in Blair, NE, and president of Courtside Marketing. He can be reached at crhoades@enterprisepub.com.