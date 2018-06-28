Shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, MD

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and colleagues at the Capital Gazette today,” National Newspaper Association Susan Rowell, publisher of the Lancaster (SC) News, said.

“We live in difficult times, particularly for those who courageously cover the news even when they know the news may not be popular. It is particularly sad that as we approach Independence Day, the freedoms for which our founders fought seem to be under attack. Journalists work every day toward truth, and we know that all in our profession today mourn with those in Annapolis.”

The Pennsylvania News Media Association created ads in support of the staff of the Capital Gazette. Mark Cohen said newspapers are free to use the ads as they are with your own logo or parts of the ads as they suit your needs.

The ads can be found below:

Full Page, Half Page, Quarter Page