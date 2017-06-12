Six principles of modern website design: Boost Page Views

By Christine Masters | PRODUCT MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR, TOWNNEWS.COM



Online news sites are feeling pressure from many different sides. They must increase page views, increase ad impressions and increase engagement, while at the same time they must deal with ad blockers, shortened attention spans and fake news.

It’s a lot to handle, but thousands of media organizations are doing it, day in and day out, and are meeting and even exceeding goals. As director of product management at TownNews.com, a tech company serving more than 1,700 news websites, I get to work with these success stories every day.

And so, when asked to write this column on trends in online news design, I called a few of our customers to ask how they approach this topic in today’s ever-changing world.

1. Don’t be held back by print newspaper traditions

Kayla Castille, vice president of content development for Community Newspaper Holdings Inc., said her team really focused on content presentation as part of their upcoming redesign, which will go live later this year.

The new layout dedicates a large portion of the home page to the day’s most interesting and engaging stories, regardless of their section. This deemphasizes the traditional role of newspaper-based categories and promotes the best content.

“Mixing up the sections has allowed us to present the best stories first. Online readers don’t really connect with those old newspaper terms,” Castille said. “What are ‘Features’ anyway? People just want to read interesting and important stories.”

“Content should be the focus,” agreed Karl Sherman, director of development and design at CNHI. “Design should be minimalist and out of the way.”

2. Intersperse ad spots between content blocks

Sites designed with desktop presentation in mind typically use ad placements that are not optimized for mobile devices. This leads to many ads on mobile being lumped together at the bottom of each article.

Lee Enterprises, which will roll out redesigns of its 54 newspaper sites during the next year, will use a mobile-first concept to ensure ads are integrated strategically throughout their content. “We are able to incorporate more content, and more ads, without overwhelming the reader,” said Preston Stahley, Lee Enterprises designer and front-end developer.

Based on early testing, they expect this new design concept to increase both ad impressions and ad viewability rates.

3. Dispel old myths

“It’s a myth that readers won’t read long content, or won’t scroll ‘below the fold,’” said Erica Smith, online editor and director of digital strategy at The Virginian-Pilot. “If the design works, and the content is compelling, they will read it.”

Smith recommends adding subheads, in-line videos, photos or graphics, and other visual elements to break up text as a way to keep readers engaged and make long stories easier to read.

4. Always think mobile-first

For the Columbia Missourian, a community newspaper affiliated with the University of Missouri School of Journalism, mobile design is key.

Elizabeth Stephens, assistant professor and news editor of the daily paper, says that they have a sign in their newsroom that reads: “If it doesn’t work on mobile, it doesn’t work.”

In a recent project, Blake Nelson, one of the Missourian’s student reporters, wrote an article about how Missourians were reacting to Donald Trump’s first 100 days as president. But, instead of writing a traditional article, he decided to use his artistic talents to create an illustration that was more than 16,000 pixels tall. On mobile, this created a compelling scrolling graphic, but it didn’t work in print. So, the staff opted to run an article describing the graphic and directing users to view it online.

5. Personalize the layout for different user groups

In the early days of the web, print designers like myself marveled at how there was “unlimited space on the internet.” But really, there are limits—to the user’s attention and patience, and to the amount of content that can be downloaded in a reasonable time.

Kyle Rickhoff, corporate director of digital platforms at Lee Enterprises, said the Lee team considered audience segmentation as part of their upcoming redesign.

“We divide readers into segments based on location and cohort behavior, and we alter the ad and content display to seize our best opportunity from that visit,” Rickhoff said. “For example, we won’t offer a subscription to a reader who only comes to our site once a week. When we get viral traffic, that’s the only chance to monetize that reader, so they will be served more national ads.”

6. Optimize content for each platform

Don’t let your print design overly influence the design for your website, or any other destination for your content. It might be important to have brand consistency for all platforms—with some exceptions—but in general, the print product is just another destination—much like the web, Facebook Instant Articles, native apps and so on.

“Each platform should have a consistent brand identity,” Stahley said. “But the design should be optimized for each individual platform. Print is just another platform for our content.”

Keep these six expert tips in mind when designing—or redesigning—your site to meet the challenges of the modern, mobile web.

Christine Masters is the director of product management at TownNews.com.