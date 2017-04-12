South Dakota editor produces news series from public notices

By Richard Karpel

Public Notice Resource Center

Public notice is not a big deal to the nine South Dakota lawmakers who introduced House Bill 1167, a piece of legislation that would have moved municipal notices from newspapers to websites in many South Dakota cities if it hadn’t been killed in committee. To Brian Hunhoff, public notice is absolutely vital.

Hunhoff, a contributing editor at the Yankton County Observer, has been demonstrating just how important it is with “In a Minutes Notice,” a new weekly column based on news culled from meeting minutes and legal notices published in the Observer and other newspapers in the Mount Rushmore state.

“I’ve been meaning to do this series for a long time, but could never seem to find the time,” said Hunhoff. “Then I read a story in Pub Aux about all the public notice battles taking place around the country and decided it would be a good year to finally make time and get it done.”

Hunhoff has already published six public notice-based columns and plans to write at least six more in the coming weeks. They include deep dives on particular subjects, like the salaries of local public officials or the frequency and length of their executive sessions. He has also reviewed meeting minutes and budgets from 12 similarly sized cities and counties to learn how Yankton County and the City of Yankton rank in comparison.

Hunhoff admits the project has required a great deal of research. He has spent many hours studying public notices in Observer bound volumes going back 40 years to uncover trends relating to tax-exempt properties, delinquent taxpayer lists, and highway department spending.

His commitment to the project is particularly remarkable when one considers that newspapering is no longer Hunhoff’s primary job. He was in the newspaper business full-time for 23 years until he sold the Observer in 2002. Current publishers are twin sisters Kathy Church and Kristy Wyland.

Hunhoff has been a part-time contributor to the 40-year-old weekly since selling it. His full-time job now is Yankton County Register of Deeds, where he takes pride in operating the best document archive—he calls it a “library”—in the state. He saves his public notice reporting for evenings and weekends.

Hunhoff says research for the public notice column inspires ideas for editorials. He has written four related opinion pieces for the paper since the first “In a Minutes Notice” story was published in mid-February.

His real goal, though, is to highlight the value of public notices in newspapers and help Observer readers understand their importance. He knows fewer people would read them if they were moved to the internet—“out of sight, out of mind,” he said—and that concerns him.

Hunhoff has used photos of local officials, town halls, a snowplow and a fire truck to illustrate the articles. More than 90 percent of the content is distilled from public notices. “It’s not a lot of fancy writing—just a straightforward presentation of facts gleaned from minutes and other notices,” he said. “I study numbers in a particular area until I find a newsworthy trend. Giving these stories a lead with a news hook has been the key to pulling readers in.”

“Reader response to the stories has been very good,” he added. “People seem to find them interesting and that’s the goal: To help folks understand how much important information is available in public notices in newspapers.”

