Southern Lithoplate reports adoption of the HD version of Liberty NXP no-process printing plates at record-setting pace

WAKE FOREST, N.C. – Citing the reaction by hundreds of printers to its quality reproduction on press and the strongest latent image among no-process lithoplates in the market, Southern Lithoplate’s latest generation Liberty NXP no-process plate is on course to set a company record for customer adoption.

In making the announcement, Steve Mattingly, Senior Vice President, Southern Lithoplate, Inc. said, “The primary drivers of Liberty NXP’s record setting adoption have been its rapid clean up on press and linear dot. Now featuring the highest visible contrast latent image in the industry, the Liberty NXP no-process plate satisfies even the toughest pressman.”

Manufacturing no-process plates since 1990, SLP rolled out the new generation of the no-process plate early this year after conducting extensive research and continued development including input from live operation test sites throughout the US. The refinements led to Liberty NXP HD delivering benchmark printability, quicker development on press while minimizing make ready, fountain solution, ink and paper.

About Southern Lithoplate, Inc.

Southern Lithoplate, www.slp.com, specializes in the manufacture, distribution and service of digital lithoplates, CtP solutions and more for targeted print markets. Privately held, American‐owned and operated, SLP enjoys a reputation for quality, value, performance, service and innovation with industry-leading products like Liberty NXP no-process plates and CRON-ECRM CtP solutions. SLP maintains state‐of‐the‐art, manufacturing facilities in both Grand Rapids, Michigan and at its Wake Forest, North Carolina headquarters.