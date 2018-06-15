Southern Lithoplate Unveils Two New CtP models

G+ and H Series models answer newspaper needs for dependable, fast, easy-to-use and affordable thermal platesetting

Wake Forest, NC – Through close collaboration between two newspaper prepress industry leaders, Southern Lithoplate and CRON-ECRM have introduced two new platesetting devices that redefine and refine CtP technology for today and tomorrow.

Steve Mattingly, senior vice president, Southern Lithoplate (SLP), announced the launch of the CRON-ECRM G+ and H Series CtP solutions: “We began our journey with CRON-ECRM well over three years ago following initial planning that dated back to Autumn, 2007. Over that timeframe, we listened closely to what the market said it needs and wants in prepress CtP. During the same time, SLP has built a fully certified, nationwide technical support team that is, and will continue to be, second-to-none to in fully ensuring our plate partners have the very best in technical support. That comprehensive support is available 24/7/365, along with a US-based inventory of spare parts for on-demand response to SLP’s customer’s needs.”

“Redesigned and re-engineered for the changing demands of newspaper production operations, Southern Lithoplate’s G+ and H Series CtP technology, backed exclusively through SLP Solutions support, is the prepress manager’s best choice for a cost-effective, reliable solution,” Mattingly said. “We are proud to say that CRON-ECRM and SLP are totally committed to these products and their performance,”

Ted McGrew, Southern Lithoplate, VP sales confirms that commitment, “That’s why, together, we are backing the H and G+ Series with the best warranty in the business: a 3-year 100% Parts Warranty (not including consumable parts) and a 3-year Laser Diode Warranty (or accumulated output of 200,000 plates).

About Southern Lithoplate

SLP, www.slp.com, is a privately held, third generation, American-owned and operated company. SLP shares the entrepreneurial spirit with like-minded printers around the country. SLP is a leading provider of digital prepress solutions and associated products for printers throughout North America, Central and South America. SLP is headquartered in Wake Forest, North Carolina, near the world-renowned Research Triangle Park. The company’s state-of-the-art dual manufacturing facilities are located in North Carolina and Michigan