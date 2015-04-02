St. Charles is NNA’s convention headquarters this year

Mark your calendar now and plan to join the National Newspaper Association in St. Charles, MO, Oct. 1-3, 2015, for its 129th Annual Convention and Trade Show. The committee endorsed the theme, “Show Me the Future of Newspapers.”

Your planning committee, co-chaired by Dane Vernon, Vernon Publishing Inc., Eldon, MO, and Kevin Jones, The St. Louis American, along with committee members Tianna Brooks, Mountain View (MO) Standard News; Doug Crews, Missouri Press Association, Columbia, MO; Liz Erwin, Missouri Lawyer’s Media, St. Louis, MO; Tyra Johnson, Cape Girardeau, MO; Bill Miller Sr., Washington (MO) Missourian; and NNA President and First Lady—John and Jo Ann Edgecombe, Edgecombe Publishing, Geneva, NE, have been working hard to create a lively and interesting convention.

The headquarters hotel is the Embassy Suites in St. Charles, and all meetings will be held in the Convention Center that adjoins the hotel. The hotel provides a complementary shuttle to the St. Charles historic district.

St. Charles was founded by Louis Blanchette, a French-Canadian fur trader, and originally named Les Petite Cotes (The Little Hills). Today, old inns and buildings still stand, and some structures date to the early 1800s when rock was chiseled by hand and delivered by mule. It was also the first state capital of Missouri, as well as the starting point for Lewis & Clark’s great expedition.

St. Charles offers first-rate accommodations and more than 150 restaurants to choose from. You may choose a walking tour of the historic main streets, for an overview of life as it was in the early days of St. Charles. The Tourism Center (located at 230 S. Main St.) is staffed by employees and volunteers with answers for your questions. Stroll along the brick-paved streets of Missouri’s oldest and largest historic district. Explore one-of-a-kind shops, sample the local cuisine, and experience the sights and sounds of the early Midwest.

Saint Charles is known for its historical architecture, specialty stores and antiques, lovely parks and various recreational complexes. Shop your way down Main Street, savor the local restaurants, and when evening falls take a carriage ride along the historic brick-paved streets or gamble in the casino.

Located in the heart of the Midwest on Interstate 70, St. Charles is just 10 minutes from Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and 25 minutes from downtown St. Louis with the Arch, riverfront and historic Laclede’s Landing. At Forest Park, the site of the 1904 World’s Fair, discover the world-renowned St. Louis Zoo, Art Museum, Science Center and Missouri History Museum, or visit the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The Historic Daniel Boone Home and Heritage Center brings the story of Daniel Boone to life and helps to enliven the frontier experience. Daniel Boone came to Missouri when he was 65 years old. Born in Pennsylvania in 1734, he moved with his family to the backwoods of North Carolina when he was 15. By the time he was 30, there were four times as many people living there. Daniel then moved to Kentucky, which also became overcrowded, and lastly came to Upper Louisiana, which is present-day Missouri. Missouri provided the Boone family with all the essentials they needed to survive: good land that was farmable as well as bountiful with trees and plants, natural water sources, and plenty of game to hunt for food. All of these were essential to living on the frontier.