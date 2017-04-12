Straus appointed to NNA board as Region 1 director

Jeanne Straus, the president of Straus Media in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, was appointed to the National Newspaper Association board of directors during the association’s Community Newspaper Leadership Summit in Washington.

Straus had been on hand to attend the summit when NNA President Matt Paxton appointed her as Region 1 director.

That post had been vacant since Pat Desmond, publisher of the Milton (MA) Times completed her second three-year term on the board during the association’s 130th annual convention in Franklin, TN.

Jeanne Straus is a leader in the communications and community service fields. She began her career working at The White House News Summary as an editorial assistant and then worked for The Associated Press. She joined the family business working in news operations and eventually as program director for Radio Station WMCA. Since assuming the leadership of Straus News, she has increased the company’s business. She also served on the board and as president of the New York Press Association; the executive committee and as president of the New York Press Association Foundation; founder and president of the Community Reporting Alliance; and founder and vice president of New York Cares, the largest volunteer organization in New York City. Today, Straus News consists of 17 distinct weekly papers in Manhattan and New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, a magazine for super greenies called Dirt, and vibrant and growing local news websites.