Survey: Building circulation takes a lot of effort

By Stanley Schwartz

Managing Editor | Publishers’ Auxiliary

Community papers are beginning to see some circulation shrinkage, prompting renewed efforts to attract new readers.

In a recent informal survey, the majority of National Newspaper Association members who responded to the question: Is the circulation of your newspaper increasing, shrinking or staying about the same, most said their circulation is shrinking, 48.53 percent. Nearly 43 percent said their circulation was staying about the same, and 10.29 percent said their circulation was increasing.

One respondent said, “The decrease is small and incremental, yet we are overall healthy.” Another noted: “Print subscriptions are shrinking, but digital registered users are increasing.”

One respondent added that some people prefer the convenience of the digital product.

Nearly all the respondents, 94 percent, said they offer online access to their products. Most, 66.6 percent, of those include digital with the subscription price. And 76.9 percent said readers can subscribe to just the digital version if they like.

More than half, 64.6 percent, said they have a paywall for their websites. One respondent said, “If we did not have a paywall, then they (the readers) would have no reason to subscribe … they would get everything for free.”

Most of those who don’t use a paywall, said they are thinking about implementing one in the near future.

Another publisher said his pre-paid subscribers (mail and e-edition) have increased modestly the past three years. Most of his circulation comes from single-copy sales, but that number tends to fluctuate.

Several respondents said the most common reason circulation has dropped is because older readers are dying and fewer younger readers are taking their place.

For most of those who answered the survey, 63.24 percent, said population in their circulation areas is staying about the same. Twenty-five percent show a population increase, and 11. 76 percent show a population decline.

Of those who answered the survey, 49.21 percent, said it was the aging population that has caused their circulation decline. But the biggest factor noted was declining civic engagement, 52.38 percent. Competition was third at 33.3 percent, followed by competition from a newspaper’s own internet or digital products, 22.2 percent.

One respondent pointed the finger at poor delivery service from the U.S. Postal Service for the decline in his circulation.

He said, “[The] biggest factor has been the post office. We no longer can get papers delivered overnight 16 miles [away], and our press run has been advanced about 20 hours, so even where it is delivered overnight, the news is no longer timely.”

Some said their print product circulations are staying steady or shrinking although their online or digital readership is increasing.

“Even though our print circulation is flat, our online readership continues to grow at double-digit rates, year over year. The combination of people getting their news online, perception that newspapers are dead and general lack of time seem to be the consistent reasons why people stop subscribing,” wrote one respondent.

But many of these publications are actively working to increase circulation. Aggressive marketing, 19.23 percent, was the top way to do this. Improved news coverage, 15.38 percent, and better distribution mechanisms, 11.54 percent, were next in line.

For some, finding new readers can be accomplished through single-copy sales. It takes placing news vending machines in the right place, making deals with retailers and finding the right cost point for a single copy.

Most of the respondents charge either $1 or 75 cents for a single copy. They were tied at 30.8 percent each. Only 16.18 percent of the responders charge 50 cents. But some charge more, depending on their markets: Nearly 6 percent charge $1.25, almost 3 percent charge $1.50, and 1.4 percent charge $2.

Others have opted for free distribution and have increased circulation by the size of their market’s growth.

For those thinking about increasing their single-copy price, the news is good. Most of those who answered this question said there was little to no change to the number of papers sold the last time they raised the paper’s price. Of those who did see a slight decrease, they said the numbers came back up shortly after the decline.

One respondent said, “We saw a decrease for a few weeks, and then the single-copy numbers returned to about the same.” Another said readers asked why the price didn’t go up more.

Increasing circulation

The majority of those who answered the survey said they are seeking new subscribers by sampling their circulation areas, 54.41 percent. Others use direct mail, 33.82 percent, or have negotiated for the best possible placement of newspaper racks in retail stores, 29.41 percent.

For those who do sample non-subscribers, most said they do it twice a year. Some do it more, others do it less. For some, it’s done by various markets/neighborhoods on a rotating basis. One respondent, who uses carriers, has them take extra papers to drop off at homes of non-subscribers. Some use their total-market-coverage products to seek new readers.

Most of the respondents offer some sort of discount—either a one-time price cut for a set period or just a lower price on the regular subscription rate. This can be anywhere from 25 percent to 50 percent off the regular price, or say $5 off the current rate.

The respondents said, a good way to find new subscribers is to set up a booth at local events, such as county fairs or craft shows. Thirty-percent of the respondents do this.

With many potential subscribers exploring their communities online, publications have taken to putting subscription offers on their websites, 42.65 percent.

Some have increased circulation through their Newspaper In Education programs and bulk sales to local hotels.

One included subscriptions with its Thanksgiving Turkey and Easter Ham promotions. Another used a Valentine’s promotion and got almost 300 new or renewed subscribers.

Some other ways to build circulation:

• Electronic signs in town, 2.94%

• Increasing the number of news racks, 11.76%

• Telemarketing, in-house, 17.65%

• Partnering with local groups, 7.35%

• Incentives for carriers to sell, 5.88%

• Novelties and premium products offered, 8.82%

For incentives, some use gift cards to local restaurants or coupons for local retailers. One offers mugs and cooler bags for new subscribers.

Nearly all the respondents, 87.88 percent, use social media to attract new readership.

When asked how they did their promotions, most said they did it through Facebook or some of the other social media sites. They explained:

• We put teasers on Facebook and sometimes Twitter to let people know what is in our newspaper that week and include the phrase, “Pick up your paper today,” in a lot of the posts. We also put some breaking news coverage on social media and tell people to check out the next edition of the paper for more information.

• Linking stories from our website to Facebook, Twitter, etc.

• Headlines and breaking news announcements, advising them to read story in this week’s edition.

With so many ways to get free information, the challenges to increasing community newspaper circulation are strong. But NNA members are still out there looking for new subscribers and finding ways to hold onto the ones they already have.

stan@nna.org