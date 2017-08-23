The easier path less taken

By Matt Lindsay

President | Mather Economics



The newspaper business model in the U.S. has traditionally been anchored on advertising revenue. Our enormous domestic economy provided ample opportunity for newspapers to monetize their audience profitably through selling ads to national advertisers in addition to local businesses.

The focus on advertising revenue has been present for a long time. As Joseph Pulitzer said, “If a newspaper is to be of real service to the public, it must have a big circulation: first, because its news and its comments must reach the largest possible number of people; second, because circulation means advertising, and advertising means money, and money means independence.”

The perception that a big audience was necessary to draw advertising dollars caused newspapers to keep subscription prices low and circulation as high as possible, regardless of the profitability of their subscribers. Industry consolidation lowered competition, so the single newspaper in town had substantial pricing power for their advertising inventory.

But, the good old days are no longer.

This traditional perspective led the newspaper industry to focus on audience growth on digital platforms above audience revenue. They put their content online for free to increase their audience as much as possible in a belief that the audience-to-advertising revenue model would translate to the new platforms.

On digital platforms, advertising revenue for news media companies (see what I did there) is challenged by Google, Facebook, and other tech behemoths that control the digital advertising ecosystem and deliver large audiences. News media companies do not have scale or pricing power, so they are left where you would expect: at the bottom of the revenue pile.

What do news media companies have that tech behemoths do not? Subscribers. And they have recently discovered the capacity for audience revenue to power their businesses in the digital age. The New York Times is now more than 50 percent audience revenue, including revenue from 2 million digital-only subscriptions, and other news companies are following close behind. What are the economics of this revenue stream? Let’s use a typical large news media site as an example to demonstrate the relative challenges and profits from audience revenue and digital advertising revenue.

A news site with 25 million page views per month that has three impressions per page delivered at a $6 eCPM can expect to generate $5.4 million per year in revenue. That same site can generate the same revenue with 35,000 subscribers paying $12.95 per month. Are 35,000 digital subscribers attainable for this site? If the average pageviews per unique user is three, the 25 million page views reflect roughly 8 million unique users. If we convert this number of unique users into likely individuals, there are probably 3 million to 4 million people using this site in a month. Converting 1 percent of three million users would create 30,000 subscribers. In this example news site, the 30,000 digital-only subscribers would represent approximately 0.4 percent of their gross monthly unique users. The New York Times is now over 2 percent of their gross monthly unique users as paying monthly subscribers.

The economics of these revenue streams is interesting to compare. Subscriber revenue takes a long time to grow, but it tends to be sticky. As subscribers remain active with the product, their probability of stopping their subscription drops. They do not need to be acquired again, so the ongoing sales costs are low. Content delivered digitally is like music or movies, the marginal cost of making another copy is close to zero, so adding another digital subscriber has a high margin.

Advertising revenue must be resold every year. The sales team is expensive, and there are other costs for preparing, fulfilling, and documenting the advertising delivery. Digital advertising can still have a high margin, but it is not as high as the subscriber revenue. And, the digital advertising ecosystem has a lot of intermediaries that all take a slice of the revenue. Recently, a newspaper purchased its own digital inventory, and it found it received about 30 percent of the revenue.

For the reasons discussed here, the focus of many news media companies is now on growing digital audience revenue. We believe this is the right strategy, and one that will ultimately keep news media companies healthy, wealthy and wise—and independent.



Matt Lindsay has more than 20 years of experience in helping businesses improve performance and drive revenue through economic modeling. In consulting roles over the past 15 years, he has shared this expertise and developed pricing strategies and predictive models for clients including the Intercontinental Exchange, Gannett, The Home Depot, NRG Energy, Tribune, IHG, McClatchy, the Everglades Foundation, the Walton Foundation, Dow Jones, and The New York Times.