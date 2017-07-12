The Newspaper Manager's Redesigned Publishing CRM Rolls Out Batch Production, Opportunity Management and Pre-Payment Features

Mirabel Technologies, a global leader in integrated publishing solutions, and creator of the widely-used Magazine Manager and Newspaper Manager CRM platforms, has upgraded its latest 2017 release of The Newspaper Manager with new sales, production and billing features.

Similar to its sister product, The Magazine Manager, which is utilized by 15,000+ worldwide media entities, The Newspaper Manager’s 2017 release caught the attention of the publishing community with its elegant redesigned interface. Its new home page dashboard and flexible contact layout are some of the most striking 2017 updates that show off The Newspaper Manager’s more spacious, mobile-friendly user experience.

“The 2017 release of The Newspaper Manager has laid the foundation for deeper functionality,” said Mark McCormick, President of Mirabel Technologies.

“The batch production updates and new opportunities module are game-changers. These features improve upon the capabilities of our competitors for a very affordable price,” said McCormick.

Known as “Phase 2” of The Newspaper Manager’s 2017 release, these new features are undergoing beta-testing amongst some of its early adopter clients. The opportunity layout, which improves upon similar functionality found in Salesforce, gives publishers better pipeline visibility, while other features, such as batch production updates and pre-payment functionality, help newspapers handle high-frequency media buys with complex billing scenarios.

“It’s exciting to see The Newspaper Manager evolve into such a powerful product,” said Greg Booras, National Sales Manager of The Newspaper Manager. “Phase 2 raises the bar on what integrated publishing CRMs can do.”

About Mirabel Technologies:

Mirabel Technologies is an international software company that empowers businesses to grow. Its flagship product, The Magazine Manager, was the first web-based CRM for publishers and now serves more 15,000 publications worldwide. Since then, several other products followed suit including The Newspaper Manager, Digital Studio, Flip & Share, and now its newest, most advanced platform, Mirabel’s Marketing Manager. To schedule a product demo, please contact Greg Booras at gbooras@mirabeltechnologies.com.