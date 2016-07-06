There’s laughter in those headlines
July 6, 2016
By Ed Henninger
Design Elements
This month, we’re taking a break from design thinking, design approaches, design instruction, design evaluation, design critici … well, you get the idea.
Instead, we’re gonna take a look at what I call “laugher headlines.” Having written at least a few of these during my time on a copy desk years ago, I can understand how these happen. Some appear to have been written this way on purpose, with someone’s tongue placed firmly in cheek. That doesn’t make them any less funny.
Take a look:
Police begin campaign to run down jaywalkers
Safety experts say school bus passengers should be belted
Drunk gets nine months in violin case
Survivor of siamese twins joins parents
Farmer Bill dies in house
Iraqi head seeks arms
Stud tires out
Prostitutes appeal to Pope
Panda mating fails;
Veterinarian takes over
Soviet virgin lands short of goal again
Eye drops off shelf
Teacher strikes idle kids
Reagan wins on budget,
but more lies ahead
Squad helps dog bite victim
Shot off woman’s leg
helps Nicklaus to 66
Enraged cow injures farmer with ax
Plane too close to ground,
crash probe told
Miners refuse to work after death
Juvenile court to try shooting defendant
Stolen painting found by tree
Two soviet ships collide, one dies
2 sisters reunited after
18 years in checkout counter
Killer sentenced to die for
second time in 10 years
Never withhold herpes infection from loved one
Drunken drivers paid $1000 in ‘84
War dims hope for peace
If strike isn’t settled quickly,
it may last a while
Cold wave linked to temperatures
Enfiels couple slain;
Police suspect homicide
Lingerie Shipment Hijacked—Thief Gives Police The Slip
L.A. Voters Approve Urban Renewal
By Landslide
Patient At Death’s Door—Doctors Pull Him Through
Feel free to share all—or any—of these.
