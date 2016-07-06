There’s laughter in those headlines

By Ed Henninger

This month, we’re taking a break from design thinking, design approaches, design instruction, design evaluation, design critici … well, you get the idea.

Instead, we’re gonna take a look at what I call “laugher headlines.” Having written at least a few of these during my time on a copy desk years ago, I can understand how these happen. Some appear to have been written this way on purpose, with someone’s tongue placed firmly in cheek. That doesn’t make them any less funny.

Take a look:

Police begin campaign to run down jaywalkers

Safety experts say school bus passengers should be belted

Drunk gets nine months in violin case

Survivor of siamese twins joins parents

Farmer Bill dies in house

Iraqi head seeks arms

Stud tires out

Prostitutes appeal to Pope

Panda mating fails;

Veterinarian takes over

Soviet virgin lands short of goal again

Eye drops off shelf

Teacher strikes idle kids

Reagan wins on budget,

but more lies ahead

Squad helps dog bite victim

Shot off woman’s leg

helps Nicklaus to 66

Enraged cow injures farmer with ax

Plane too close to ground,

crash probe told

Miners refuse to work after death

Juvenile court to try shooting defendant

Stolen painting found by tree

Two soviet ships collide, one dies

2 sisters reunited after

18 years in checkout counter

Killer sentenced to die for

second time in 10 years

Never withhold herpes infection from loved one

Drunken drivers paid $1000 in ‘84

War dims hope for peace

If strike isn’t settled quickly,

it may last a while

Cold wave linked to temperatures

Enfiels couple slain;

Police suspect homicide

Lingerie Shipment Hijacked—Thief Gives Police The Slip

L.A. Voters Approve Urban Renewal

By Landslide

Patient At Death’s Door—Doctors Pull Him Through

Feel free to share all—or any—of these.

