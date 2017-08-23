Thinking to myself about special sections

By Ken Blum

Black Ink

Question’s to myself: Are special sections really needed in community newspapers? Shouldn’t the focus be on effective advertising that runs in the flow of the regular news pages? Aren’t special sections just a nuisance and diversion for the entire staff?

Deep Thought—It all depends on the theme and quality of content. If the section yields readership, that’s what we’re supposed to do—readership is a win for the news staff, the advertising department and the client whose ad is in the midst of copy and pictures consumed by thousands of readers’ eyes.

Q—How many special sections should a hometown newspaper run every year?

D-T—I can’t say how many any particular newspaper should run, but the average is about one a month for smaller weekly newspapers, two a month for medium-sized newspapers and at least four a month for larger community newspapers.

I would say about one-third of a typical hometown paper’s display advertising revenue (note—not total revenue, just display revenue) comes from special sections and pages and specialty publications. They can represent a revenue source that keeps the doors open.

Q—What about special sections that take so much work, extra copies, etc., etc.? Aren’t they a losing proposition?

D-T—There’s no law that rates shouldn’t be higher for sections that require a lot of labor, and thousands of additional copies.

Pricing for special sections should be separate from the newspaper. Usually modular rates work well, i.e., 1/16, 1/8, ¼, ½, full. They can apply to tab, broadsheet or booklet formats.

Q—But again, don’t papers go overboard with all the special sections, special pages and specialty publications when they should be thinking more about designing advertising that works and runs in the flow of the news pages? After all, aren’t we in the newspaper business?

D-T—Every ad manager should step back and determine whether ROP (run of paper) advertising is suffering because ad reps’ schedules, goals and thinking are almost completely tied up in special projects. A steady schedule of ROP works best for clients; therefore ROP should dominate.

Special projects need a balance—like fire. Just the right amount will warm your home (and profit and loss statement). Too much will burn it down.

Another reason why ad reps might get too geared into special sections—it gives them something new and more tangible to sell. It’s easier to say, “we’re running such and such super dooper special section!” than it is to explain the value of and strategy for running ads in the regular news pages. Often, a newspaper’s ad staff needs to refresh itself in the art of understanding and explaining the value of an ROP ad schedule.

Q—What about “sig” advertising for community service pages and sections? For instance, signature ads for the basketball team winning the state tournament, or special pages saluting veterans, or sigs under portraits of high school graduates? Some say sig ads are a waste of clients’ dollars that could have been better spent on ads to bring business through their front doors.

D-T—I think there is value in sig ads as public relations advertising. If a small town is celebrating a state basketball championship, what business doesn’t want to hop on the bandwagon with a hearty “well done” ad?

However, the ads should be more than sigs, but small display blocks with art, a message and business name, address, phone, website address, etc. If necessary, charge a little more to make the blocks a little larger and more effective.

Q—Can we promote special sections on our website and via social media?

D-T—Absolutely. And more than that—offer sections as PDF or PDF-like versions that can be read online or downloaded. This is always in front of any paywall. Gather readership stats for the e-version and use them as a sales point when the same promotion is published next year (or whatever the schedule). For example: “In addition to the print version, another 3,000 people read or downloaded this section online last year.”

Wild idea that just popped into my head—an ad on the web pages with a link to the page in the e-version/PDFs of area restaurant menus. Click on the link to the “restaurant menu page” and pick any one of a dozen or more menus for viewing or download.

Q—What are some of the hottest special sections run in today’s community newspapers?

D-T—The baby boomer explosion means that senior sections are hot. Many newspapers are running them every quarter, or even monthly. Or, it can be published as a specialty publication available for free at racks, stores, doctor’s offices, etc.

Also note that many of the assisted living facilities springing up all over the country have become major advertisers.

I would guess about half the community newspapers in the U.S. are publishing annual community guide booklets; or a variation targeted to visitors to the area.

They’re usually huge moneymakers; typically grossing at least $1 for every resident in the community; for example—30,000 residents in the market equals a $30,000 revenue community guide.

I plan to offer tips for publishing a community guide in next month’s Pub Aux.

In the meantime, take care. © Ken Blum 2017



KEN BLUM is an adviser, specializing in improving the profitability and content of community newspapers. He is also a national senior associate for mergers and acquisitions of community newspapers at W.B. Grimes & Co. He puts out a free email newsletter “Black Inklings” that features nuts and bolts ways to improve revenue and profits at hometown newspapers. To subscribe to the newsletter, or contact Ken about his advising services or the pros and cons of selling your newspaper or buying a newspaper, email blummer@aol.com or phone 330-682-3416.