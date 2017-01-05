This is your year for great classified revenue growth

By Janet DeGeorge

President | Classified Executive Training & Consulting.

Jobs, autos and real estate will all be booming everywhere in the country. If you have redesigned your classifieds in print and online to modernize, colorize and make it user friendly, you are ready to grow with the times. Or are you?

Let’s look at some new problems I see cropping up in the classified departments, which include staffing, vendor partnerships and rates.

STAFFING

Do you have enough staff? If you want 2017 revenue, you have to have 2017 staffing. Not having the right people or even enough people is the biggest reason for your declining classified advertising revenues or the reason you are not growing as fast as the local economy. If you want massive growth in jobs, auto and real estate, then you have to have at least one champion for each of those areas. You need feet on the street building relationships and trained reps dialing for new dollars.

Turnover is also a problem. Retaining good salespeople means they need to be able to reach their own income goals through generous commission plans. The unemployment rate in almost every town is low, and no one of quality with a long-term commitment in mind is going to stay with a yearly ceiling of $25,000 to $35,000. You need smart people selling print and online packages, and you have to step up and pay or give them chances to make the money they need through generous commission plans.

The now-retired and successful long-term publisher and former ad director for the Brainerd (MN) Dispatch, Tim Bogenschutz, explained to me his process. He would sit with each new rep and ask him or her what his or her income goal was, and then he worked out a weekly and monthly plan on exactly what he or she had to sell to get there. That is how you do it.

VENDOR PARTNERSHIPS

First let me say that I have no partnership with vendors. I do not get paid to recommend vendors, but I do get involved with my clients’ vendors and I know which ones go above and beyond to make money for their newspaper partner.

I have found most newspapers don’t take advantage of what their vendors are willing to do to help the newspaper’s success. Let’s take the jobs vendor Real Match and its partner—the Johnston City, TN, newspaper where Richard Clark leads the classifieds. Clark works with Real Match to monetize his database of more than 30,000 job resumes. Clark says, “Real Match really does all the work” to help use their tools to monetize this list.

Here are a list of classified online vendors highly recommended by my clients. Check out their websites, get free webinars of their services and see if they are right for you.

Popmount.com—After-market sales to advertisers that will endear them to you forever.

Ad Pay.Com—Ad order entry, mobile classifieds, memorials.

Wav2.com—For automated obits, modernizes the entire process.

PulseResearch.com—For new lead-generation software. New business can be easier than you think.

FrontDoorHomes.net—The best and most economical turnkey real estate site. There is no reason to pay a lot to get a lot.

AutoConX.com—For brilliant and affordable auto sites.

RealMatch.com—For jobs. (See above.)

DigitalMediaCommunications.com—For almost instant jobs videos.

Don’t just sign a contract; really get involved and learn what these vendors bring to the table and what they are willing to do for you their customer. And those goes double for my services to my clients.

RATES

Throw out all your classified rates. Please. Now lets start over.

In-column ads: All in-column rates should be charged by the word in print and online or by defined, generous packages. Simple, done.

How about those packages? Let’s start with garage sales. Every paper must own this market, no matter what. Let’s kick off this spring with an:

ALL YOU CAN ‘SAY’ GARAGE SALES SMORGASBORD WEEKEND

Sell long, wordy garage sale ads for a flat, generous rate and build volume. Sell sponsorships on the page to commercial advertisers. How about offering a car dealer a spot within the garage sales to advertise? “After Garage Sale Shopping; Come for a Test Drive; We are Open until 9 p.m.” There are so many ways to build back your private party market. You just heard one great idea; are you willing to do it this spring?

For display rates, it has to be all simple module rates. Give more bang for the buck or keep losing those bucks. No more 2-inch ads. Give a 2-inch ad a one-eighth-page size with full color to drive results, so one day the buyers are quarter-page, then half-page advertisers. Module rates and sizes make sense to customers and are easy to sell both in person and explain over the phone.

Create beautiful, module gang pages for things like open homes, with a nice 3-inch by 3-inch, full-color ad with photo for a reasonable price. Most broadsheet pages can fit at least 15-18 ads at that size, and the revenue adds up. Once you have a great module format, expand to pages just for land for sale, commercial property, just listed, homes with pools, etc. You can search your multiple listing service for any of those types of listings and create page after page that any Realtor® can afford to advertise. © Janet DeGeorge 2017

Janet DeGeorge is president of www.Classified-ExecutiveTraining.com, a webinar-based training center for print and online redesign, sales training and rate setting. Drop her a line at her personal email, janetdegeorge@aol.com, where all advice is free.