Tornado Season Is Here; AccuWeather Ready Provides Critical Safety Information, Facebook Live Event with Storm Chaser Reed Timmer

Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer will share valuable tornado preparedness information on Facebook Live, March 28 at 1 p.m. U.S. ET. The event is part of the AccuWeather Ready weather preparedness program, which provides news, videos, alerts, and other resources to help people stay informed and safe.



AccuWeather Global Weather Center -- March 27, 2018 -- The world's largest, fastest-growing and most trusted

provider of weather forecasts and warnings wants you "AccuWeather Ready" for severe weather events this spring, including tornadoes. Throughout the spring season, AccuWeather is providing life-saving safety information that can help you prepare for possible tornadoes, flooding and more severe-weather events.

The AccuWeather Ready site at http://accuweather.com/ready includes educational weather news and videos, facts about the potential health impacts of different weather events, safety tips and resources, personalized weather preparedness plans, detailed checklists, and more. Users also can receive severe weather push notifications in the AccuWeather app on iOS and Android.

To get important life-saving information to more people and to answer questions they might have, the AccuWeather Ready program will also present a series of events on Facebook Live each Wednesday through April 25 at 1 p.m. U.S. ET, each featuring an expert meteorologist from AccuWeather or another skilled professional. The live events will be viewable at http://facebook.com/accuweather/

On March 28, Julia Weiden, global weather expert and on-air meteorologist at AccuWeather, will lead a Facebook Live conversation with AccuWeather extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer, who has spent much of his life chasing the world's most extreme weather phenomena, including the devastating hurricanes of 2017, Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Though tornadoes are most common in spring, Timmer knows from direct experience that they are among the most hazardous severe weather events in any season, and he will answer questions, share stories about his encounters with tornadoes, and offer important tips for keeping people and their families safe during a tornado.

Subsequent Facebook Live events in the AccuWeather Ready series will cover other spring weather-related risks in more depth. They include:

April 4: Thunderstorms, lightning and hail, with Rich Putnam, Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist

April 11: Allergies, with Dr. Robert Mentyka, Allergist from Geisinger Health

April 18: Insect pests, with Dr. Richard S. Ostfeld, Distinguished Senior Scientist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

April 25: Floods, with Tyler Dewvall, Certified Consulting Meteorologist

Hundreds of people are injured or die each year in incidents associated with spring weather events including tornadoes, rain and thunderstorms, floods and more. AccuWeather, which provides warnings for all types of severe weather -- including heavy rain and wind, lightning, flooding, tornadoes and even late seasonal snow and ice -- wants people to be prepared and safe as temperatures rise and more outdoor activities are planned.

By providing forecasts and warnings with Superior Accuracy™, AccuWeather helps save more lives, keeps more people safe, and helps people and companies plan more effectively in all weather conditions. The AccuWeather Ready initiative takes this commitment even further by providing weather preparedness updates and tools when they matter the most, personalizing the weather so people can improve their lives.

"AccuWeather's meteorologists alert you to the possibility of severe weather not just a few minutes ahead of time, but several days in advance," said Evan Myers, AccuWeather's Chief Operating Officer and Senior Meteorologist. "So you can start thinking about things you need to do to prepare, and with AccuWeather Ready, all the information you need to keep yourself safe when severe weather hits, is gathered in one place."

The AccuWeather Ready program demonstrates AccuWeather's continued leadership and commitment as a U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador. AccuWeather was named one of NOAA's first Ambassadors in the weather enterprise initiative, launched in 2014 to recognize organizations committed to helping the nation be better prepared for, respond to, and recover from weather-related disasters. AccuWeather and NOAA have partnered for many years. The company has supported NOAA and National Weather Service (NWS) budgets in testimony and presentations before the United States Congress and with the Office of Management and Budget, as well as other federal agencies. AccuWeather has been a longtime cooperation partner with NOAA.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

More than 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smartphones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers. Established in 1962 by Founder, President, and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers--a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs--AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites.

Download the AccuWeather app today and follow AccuWeather on Facebook and Twitter for the most up-to-date forecasts and warnings, news and information surrounding breaking and spring weather. Visit www.AccuWeather.com for additional information.

