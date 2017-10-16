Toshiba Business Solutions Canada Selects PrintReleaf as National Standard

Denver, Colorado, USA; October 2017--Toshiba Business Solutions (TBS), Canada, has selected PrintReleaf as a standard nationwide in its Platinum services package. Under the partnership, announced early in October, PrintReleaf will automatically plant trees equivalent to the paper used by Toshiba Business Solutions Platinum Service customers. PrintReleaf Founder and CEO Jordan Darragh, announcing the collaboration, said: "PrintReleaf is proud to assist Toshiba Business Solutions in reforesting the paper used by their customers. Our agreement stipulates that trees will be planted on behalf of TBS Canada in the seven reforestation projects we maintain around the world."

Also commenting on the agreement, Rick Baird, President and CEO of Toshiba Business Solutions, Canada, said: "Our partnership with PrintReleaf will make a major contribution to Environmental Vision 2050, the Toshiba corporate vision that envisages affluent lifestyles in harmony with the Earth as an ideal situation of mankind in 2050. For more than 20 years, Toshiba has been deeply involved in environmental protection and we are committed to creating sustainable societies that will allow people to live healthier, happier and more prosperous lives."

With ten branches across Canada, Toshiba Business Solutions provides compelling and sustainable value services to clients, including assessment and fleet optimization services, scalable and felxible managed print services options, cost reduction strategies, environmental protection and sustainable initiatives, and information security and compliance professional services. The award winning Encompass program of TBS saves businesses an average of 30% to 40%, with the most substantial savings as high as 69%. For additonal information, go to www.toshiba.ca/managed_print_services.



PrintReleaf creates a global sustainability standard by certifiably guaranteeing to releaf the paper consumption of PrintReleaf customers. PrintReleaf is the only technology platform that measures a customer's paper usage and directly offsets it with reforestation projects. The patented PrintReleaf technology not only tracks paper consumption, but also monitors PrintReleaf reforestation partners to ensure fulfillment. Market-leading companies with a passion for the environment and a progressive concern for advancing environmental stewardship, together with their customers, rely on PrintReleaf to provide a nexus of partnerships involving forestry, technology, and business. For more information, please visit www.printreleaf.com.