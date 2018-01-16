TownNews.com and Brainworks Software launch strategic partnership

MOLINE, IL and SAYVILLE, NY — January 16, 2018 — TownNews.com and Brainworks Software today announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing new and innovative solutions that help print, broadcast, digital, and web-native media companies jumpstart revenue and audience engagement.

The companies will collaborate to create integrations between their industry-leading content management, CRM, digital publishing, advertising management and circulation management systems that help media organizations reduce costs while unlocking new revenue streams.

“TownNews.com and Brainworks Software both believe in treating clients as long-term partners—we succeed when they do,” said Brad Ward, CEO of TownNews.com. “Our product lines really complement each other, and going forward we’ll build tighter integrations that deliver huge efficiency gains for our partners.”

Media businesses are increasingly revenue-focused, making close collaboration between technology vendors vital to success. Interoperability between mission-critical systems benefits companies by streamlining the production process and improving the consumer experience.

“The partnership between TownNews.com and Brainworks Software will provide the media community a complete business and technology solution covering all aspects of content management, audience management, digital advertising and print production and distribution,” said Rick Sanders, COO at Brainworks. “The two long-established vendors will provide the industry with a distinct alternative that will generate much needed innovation coupled with much greater attention to value.”

“I am very excited and look forward to working with the great people from TownNews.com,” Sanders said.

About Brainworks Software

Brainworks Software’s suite of media industry software products deliver in-depth operational and data-driven solutions designed to increase advertising and subscription revenues, simplify workflow processes, increase productivity and reduce costs. Brainworks Software has been installed at over 1,000 North American newspapers over the past 25 years. Products include fully integrated advertising, circulation, ad production/management and online proofing for print, digital and video, billing, accounts receivable, contract and credit management, classified pagination, ROP ad layout, and a state-of-the art CRM system supporting Web, tablet, laptop, and Smartphone platforms. Brainworks Software maintains offices in Sayville, NY, Wichita, KS and Belleville, Ontario, Canada.

Press Contact

Nicole Zuccaro, Marketing Communications Specialist

Nzuccaro@brainworks.com

About TownNews.com

TownNews.com was founded as the International Newspaper Network (I.N.N.) in 1989 to help community newspapers with developing technology. Today, our integrated digital publishing and content management solutions power some of the most distinguished media organizations in the industry. More than 1,700 newspaper, broadcast, magazine and web-native publications rely on us for their web, print, mobile and social media products. Our complete solutions suite includes add-ons for data management, content exchange, business directory and more, helping you boost revenue, improve efficiency and grow your audience. Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) of Davenport, Iowa, became majority partner in 1996. We are headquartered in Moline, Ill.

Press Contact

Aaron Gillette, Marketing Director

Agillette@townnews.com