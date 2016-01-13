Transition team ready to move NNA forward

SPRINGFIELD, IL—The National Newspaper Association begins the New Year with a new contract partnership for its management services.

In October the NNA board of directors approved entering into a management services contract with the Illinois Press Association, which is located in Springfield, IL. NNA’s national headquarters will now be located at the IPA building at 900 Community Drive, Springfield, IL 62703. The current NNA office in Columbia, MO, will close by the end of January.

IPA President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis DeRossett (dennis@nna.org) will also serve as chief operating officer of NNA. He announced the following staff for the IPA-NNA partnership:

• Tony Scott, (tony@nna.org), a publisher and regional executive for GateHouse in Illinois, has joined IPA; he will be vice president of business development for IPA and associate director of NNA.

• Lynne Lance, (lynne@nna.org), formerly director of member relations for the IPA, is now the director of membership and member relations for NNA. She will work remotely from Pensacola, FL.

• Stan Schwartz, (stan@nna.org), director of communications and editor of Publishers’ Auxiliary, will continue in that position as an employee of the IPA; he will work remotely from Columbia, MO.

• Tonda Rush (tonda@nna.org) will continue at NNA as the director of public policy and general counsel. Her company, American PressWorks, is located in Falls Church, VA.

• Carol Pierce (carol@nna.org) will be director of Washington programs. She works out of the American PressWorks office in Falls Church, VA.

• Wendy MacDonald (wendy@nna.org) will continue as an independent sales consultant for NNA; she lives in Overland Park, KS.

DeRossett said, “We are excited about this new NNA-IPA partnership; we’re confident it will be a positive move for both associations as our missions are closely aligned. The transition has been relatively seamless these past 60 days, and we enter the New Year with full momentum to continue with NNA programs and services.”

DeRossett noted that he is extremely pleased with the experience and professionalism of the team the IPA has in place for this partnership. More information on the transition and new IPA-NNA partnership will be published in the coming months.

Effective Jan. 1, 2016, the new NNA address is 900 Community Drive, Springfield, IL 62703. The new headquarters’ main telephone number is: 217-241-1400. Calls to this main number can reach staff in Springfield or those in the remote locations. The website remains www.nnaweb.org.