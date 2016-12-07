Trends in the digital landscape: What matters to publishers

By Penny Merian

CMO | HubCiti

The modern digital landscape is growing quickly, and, for publishers, that landscape can be overwhelming. It can seem like there is always a new product, enhancement, or platform to learn and share. Today, I will focus on what I think are four of the most important digital trends for 2017.

Search will continue to go beyond Google

In 2015 and 2016, Facebook and Twitter began to position themselves as search engines. Facebook indexed every public post (approximately 2 trillion to date) making them all searchable, and Twitter launched Twitter Explore. Users can now search for businesses, products, reviews and news, all within the social media platforms. Although Facebook’s algorithm changes have negatively affected publishers’ individual posts, the search engine optimization value of Facebook posts will continue to increase in response to this indexing.

Google is also now surfacing internal app pages in search results. With the power of app indexing, it is more important than ever for publishers to have a mobile app. When amplified with deep linking, robust apps can now move ahead of standard webpages in Google search results.

Changes in Facebook algorithms will continue to affect publishers

Facebook changed its algorithm earlier this year to send less traffic to content sites. As of the writing of this article, AdWeek reported that the reach of individual publisher posts have already dropped more than 42 percent. With more than 60 percent of publisher traffic coming from Facebook on average, this change will continue to have a dramatic impact. I see the cost of promoting content on Facebook to rise steadily as more people spend money to promote ads and posts. Instant Articles will likely take the same hit as all other publisher posts.

Although the focus for publishers will shift to pushing users to their websites and apps, the need to continue to post on Facebook will not go away. Publishers will need to post more often and vary content types (live video, images, Instant Articles, standard posts, etc.) in order to maintain total reach values and maximize engagement. Publishers will also need to revamp their websites and apps to increase user engagement inside these digital properties.

Link to extremely engaged audiences with video

According to HubSpot, one-third of all online activity involves watching video, and per the Cisco Visual Networking Index, mobile video traffic accounted for 55 percent of all mobile traffic in 2015. Publishers who want to excel, must add mobile-friendly video to their arsenals. By 2020, Cisco has projected that video will account for more than four times the amount of data as web, data, and VoIP combined.

Users will continue to watch video and will expect more live video streams. Video news will begin to play a more important role in rankings and searches as users move en masse to more video friendly platforms. Publishers should leverage video content to increase their user base while increasing engagement. Live video hosted on social media platforms—Facebook’s live video feature, Twitter’s Periscope, and YouTube—will grow into full media experiences, allowing publishers to create rich experiences with their content.

Video production and marketing will also grow in importance for publishers offering digital services to businesses.

Personalization is the key

Content can now be created quickly and distributed instantly to a wide and varying audience. However, users are refusing to sift through content to find what they want. Personalization is the future of media—for content and advertising.

Cookies have been used for years to track internet user behavior. However, only recently, cookies have become more robust, offering more information to publishers, advertisers and businesses. Personalization is the key to the digital kingdom. At a minimum, publishers will need to move to platforms that utilize better cookies to offer a more tailored experience. Although cookies will provide better starting data, predictive algorithms combined with the learnings from a multitude of sources can help you understand what viewers want to see, and when they want to see it, based on post and projected behavior. In addition, you can present your advertisers’ message when it is most relevant to the reader. The need to create a custom experience to engage and retain users will be increasingly important in 2017. Content will need to be served to consumers not only based on their named preferences, past and current internet searches and click patterns in app or on site (cookies), but also based on statistically probable routes (AI, logistical regression models).

In order to track with the trend, publishers might need to upgrade their website and data infrastructure to gather more demographic and psychographic information about readers and followers. Surfacing content relevant to users means increased clicks, which leads to more valuable ad space.