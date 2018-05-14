tronc, Inc, Selects Brainworks Software to Fulfill Their Company-Wide Print, Digital and Video Advertising Tracking Requirements

tronc, Inc. has chosen Brainworks Software’s full suite of Xpance and XpanceNET advertising tracking and proofing software to provide a completely integrated workflow process that seamlessly connects their sales teams and accounting departments with their print, digital and video production functions. The decision to install Brainworks Software at all ten tronc, Inc. locations was based on Brainworks’ ability to customize an innovated hosted solution that incorporates all aspects of tronc’s business requirements and ad production workflow, from inception to final approval, into one efficient and cost effective ad tracking system. Of particular importance to tronc was Brainworks ability to incorporate video ad tracking into their client ad proofing process.

Jason Harrington, Director of Operations for Brainworks’ Xpance software had this to say regarding tronc’s video tracking integration project, “With the addition of video proofing we wanted to be able to merge video design in with the existing Xpance workflow for print & digital. Now users will be able to markup changes to a video on a timeline in XpanceNET with no additional training required. Same system, same workflow, now three different creative types.”

Rick Sanders, Brainworks’ CEO stated, “Speaking for Brainworks, it is truly exciting to be working with such an outstanding company as tronc on a project such as this. The union of tronc’s experience in print, digital and video advertising together with the capabilities of Brainworks’ Xpance and XpanceNET product suite will yield tremendous benefits to both companies. We very much appreciate the opportunity that tronc is affording us, and look forward to the timely and successful completion of the project”.

tronc, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNC) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, tronc operates newsrooms in ten markets with titles including the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Newport News, Virginia’s Daily Press, Allentown, Pennsylvania's The Morning Call, Hartford Courant, and The San Diego Union-Tribune. Their legacy of brands has earned a combined 105 Pulitzer Prizes and is committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities.

About Brainworks

Brainworks suite of media industry software products deliver in-depth operational and data-driven solutions designed to increase advertising and subscription revenues, simplify workflow processes, increase productivity and reduce costs. Brainworks Software has been installed at over 1,000 North American newspapers over the past 25 years. Solutions include fully integrated advertising, circulation, pagination, accounts receivable, finance, ad production management and state-of-the-art CRM systems developed specifically for the media industry. Brainworks Software maintains offices in Sayville, NY, Wichita, KS and Belleville, Ontario, Canada.

