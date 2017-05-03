Tulsa, OK: home of NNA’s convention

N

ational Newspaper Association members will find plenty to do before, after or in between sessions.

There is no better blend of the past, present and future than in downtown Tulsa, OK. Architectural marvels from the 1920s, coupled with myriads of unique bars and restaurants, provides visitors with abundant options for memorable experiences in the heart of Tulsa. Tour any of the seven districts and find out what makes Tulsa special.

Historic Tulsa Museums

The Gilcrease Museum is one of the country’s best facilities for the preservation and study of American art and history. Gilcrease features an unparalleled collection of Native American art and artifacts.

The Philbrook Museum of Art is an Italian Renaissance villa built by oilman Waite Phillips in 1927. This impressive 72-room mansion and surrounding 23 acres of beautiful gardens is now home to one of America’s finest art museums.

Downtown Arts & Entertainment

Guthrie Green—an urban park and entertainment space in the heart of Tulsa’s Brady Arts District. Enjoy concerts, movies, fitness classes, food trucks, and much more at Guthrie Green. Guthrie Green was recently honored as one of the 2016 Top Five Great Public Spaces in America by the American Planning Association.

Brady Arts District—Home to primarily locally owned eateries, the Brady Arts District is the place to experience the eclectic side of Tulsa. With classic hot dogs, hip cafés and four-star steakhouses, the Brady Arts District is one of Tulsa’s hottest spots, located in downtown Tulsa.

Art Deco District—Tulsa has mastered the art of blending something old and something new. Famous for its historic Art Deco designs, the downtown Deco District is booming with new and exciting restaurants featured in the classic Deco buildings. Visit www.decodistricttulsa.com for more information.

Outdoor Recreation

A Gathering Place for Tulsa is believed to be the largest gift to a public park in United States history at $350 million. It surpasses a $100 million gift to the Central Park Conservancy in New York. A momentous transformation along Tulsa’s riverfront is underway, as 66.5 acres are being turned into a world-class centralized park for Tulsa. A Gathering Place for Tulsa will blend nature with an urban setting, providing Tulsans and visitors with more space to play, relax and gather together along the Arkansas River.

River Parks—Find your own niche at River Parks. Currently, River Parks encompasses over 26 miles of paved trails, hundreds of acres of open and wooded areas, and activities for young and old alike. On the east bank of the river, adjacent to Riverside Drive, the trail stretches from 11th to 101st Streets. At 96th Street and Riverside, trail users can cross the river to Jenks or connect with the Creek Turnpike Trail and travel to Hunter Park and further east to Memorial Drive. At 11th Street, trail users can go north, connecting to the M.K.&T. Tulsa-Sand Springs “Katy” Trail on the former railroad right-of-way.

Getting Around Tulsa

Downtown Tulsa is an easy 15 minute ride from Tulsa International Airport. Many of Tulsa’s full-service hotels offer a complimentary shuttle to and from the airport. Below are several transportation suggestions to help you get around Tulsa.

The Loop—The Loop is a free downtown circulator service that runs on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. It connects many of downtown’s important points of interest including BOK Center, ONEOK Field, Blue Dome—Brady Arts and Deco District.

Tulsa Transit provides bus service to the city and surrounding areas. Visit tulsatransit.org to view route maps, fare information, schedules, and general system information.

Uber—Uber is a great way to get around Tulsa. Download the app and get a ride in minutes or sign up to drive and earn money on your own schedule.

TRIDE is the Honest Rideshare Company that proclaims, “Don’t ride with the other guys, ride TRIDE! … solo or with friends, you’ve got options. Tap to request any of the TRIDE Services.” TRIDE is a Tulsa-based company, which also serves Corpus Christi, TX, Austin, TX, Wichita Falls, TX, and it is coming soon to Oklahoma City, OK, Branson, MO, and Joplin, MO.