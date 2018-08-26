Unclaimed property public notice under attack

By Tonda Rush

Q Is there still a public notice in newspapers for unclaimed property?





A Yes, in most states. But it is under attack, and its defenders are few.

Newspapers gather at the barricades when a state government weakens the public notice laws for open local government. But when the legislature wants to build new barriers to the citizens’ right to know in areas that involve real or intangible property, newspapers have been less vigilant.

Possibly, state newspaper lobbyists and legislative reporters discover these initiatives too late. Accustomed to monitoring open records bills, their sights are trained on local government oversight committees. Committees overseeing state government, banking or real estate operate not so much in the sunshine, but rather under overcast skies. Many states, for example, have lost public notice oversight over self-storage companies. Unfortunately, as resources to monitor these less-trafficked legislative arenas diminish, citizens stand to lose significant public accountability.

Letting the darkened legislative rooms remove property rights to billions of dollars in unclaimed assets could be the next loss unless the lights come on both within newsrooms and within advocacy groups.

Here is some background.

A wrestling match between state governments and private property advocates over valuable property accidentally left behind by an owner has gone on mostly unobserved in our industry. Unclaimed property is often (and usually erroneously) called “escheated” property. It refers to property once in the hands of private owners that has been conveyed by law to the ownership of the state.

The legal roots of escheat are in English common law, where property originally owned by the king went back to the king when a private owner died without heirs. Originally, it applied to real estate. In modern law, it is about more than land. Unclaimed property can include bank accounts, money orders, insurance proceeds, positive credit card balances, corporate bonds and a host of other instruments. In the Aughts, the popularity of gift cards added these assets to a growing list of property that could be acquired but were lost when unused or unprotected. But in English and American common law, free-floating property that is owned by no one is uncomfortable. The law wants to find rightful owners. (This is why, when you buy a house, a title company might have to search back to the 15th century or more to establish the trail of owners.) So, as new financial instruments developed in the 20th century, legislatures began to worry about settling property titles when owners were not apparent. But escheated property and unclaimed property are not the same. In the latter, an owner exists, but has lost or forgotten about the property.

In 1954, a uniform state law was proposed to nominate the state to hold onto lost private property until it could be reunited with its rightful owner. Legislatures were wary of a rapacious impulse by the state to grab property and keep it. The 1954 uniform act attacked the “lucrative silence” of the states by clarifying the state’s ownership rights and imposing new obligations. Except when property truly did escheat to the state because no human owner survived, the state would be simply a holder of the property until the rightful owner was found. The act imposed public notice requirements on the state.

Thus, was born the uniform obligation to notify newspaper readers of property held and the name of the last-known owner. The result was a long list of agate-type names of possible property owners, published once a year in a newspaper of record in counties where the last-known owner lived.

But state executives have deftly improved their positions over the past half century. Instead of being custodians, they are wiggling more and more into ownership.

Certainly, custodianship is lucrative. Assets can be invested and the state can keep the returns. But to a state, ownership is better.

So, state laws have fuzzier borders between “unclaimed” property, and “abandoned/escheated” property and the terms are confusingly used as if they are the same. States have shortened statutes of limitations for claims. Some have encroached upon other states’ (and owners’) property rights. Some have claimed a right to sell all of an asset, even when a mortgage lien limited the true owner’s rights. Also, most have managed not to try very hard to find the true owner—or, as is often the case, his or her heirs.

The 1954 law was revised by the Uniform Law Commissioners in 1981 and 1995. Revisions maintained the newspaper public notices. Long lists of property owners have been published once a year in hundreds of newspapers and millions, if not billions, of assets have gone home to their owners.

But in 2016, the Uniform Law Commissioners rolled out a new version. Among other government-leaning measures, it expanded states’ powers by shortening the periods of dormancy—the period in which the rightful owner had shown no activity with the property—so that states could more quickly become the owners.

And then, it built a new fire wall to keep the rightful owners out: it took their names out of the newspaper notice. A newspaper notice is still required, but only to tell readers that the state is holding some undescribed assets. Owners are listed only on a state website. Owners without a computer will have to hope for access to a public library machine and the skills to use it. And everyone else will have to hope someone has the wherewithal to arrive at the state website, and search for their names. (For a view of the 1996 and the 2016 laws, check out this document.)

The Uniform Law Commissioners, formerly the National Conference of Commissioners on Uniform State Law, cannot require states to adopt their uniform law proposals. But as a drafting body of judges, law professors and scholars, it has instant credibility at state legislatures, which accepts proposals with little change unless someone objects.

Kentucky, for example, adopted a version of the Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act this summer. (Among its revisions was to eliminate even the truncated newspaper notice and to give counties authority to publicize the state databases by press release on any medium they choose.) Tennessee and Utah passed the uniform act last year.

The proposal was introduced this year in Colorado, District of Columbia, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska and Washington State.

Now, the Administrative Law division of the American Bar Association has newly joined the fight. It finds many flaws in the 2016 proposal, saying it gives states too much power. The new law further fuzzes up the distinction between unclaimed and abandoned property, the ABA says. But, unfortunately, the ABA does not criticize the severely truncated newspaper notice. So, now the 47 states that have not yet adopted the 2016 law are poised to consider it in 2019-2020 unless the ABA can stop them. If ABA can get amendments, will it improve public notice? Likely not, because it has not yet noticed the contradiction between curtailing government power and eliminating useful public notice.

Making it harder for citizens to reclaim their belongings by weakening public notice ought to be a target not only for property rights advocates and the ABA, but for newspapers that care about their readers’ welfare. The question is: will anyone fight this fight for readers?

