Urban newspapers might be suffering, but what about small-town publications?

By Hilary Stohs-Krause, NET News (2011-11-03)

LINCOLN, NE (NET RADIO) - Gerri Peterson deftly flipped through the pages of the latest Hooker County Tribune newspaper.

"I'm just checking to make sure that the pages are in order and not upside-down or ..." she trailed off with a chuckle. "Which has happened before, (though) not to me."

Peterson is the owner, publisher, editor, reporter and designer for the Tribune. After determining the paper's fine, she loads the multitude of bundles onto her truck at the North Platte Telegraph, where the Tribune is printed.

