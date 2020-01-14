USA Today delivers new digital edition experience

Tecnavia is foundation for new web & mobile app print replica editions

Burnsville, Minnesota — Tecnavia announced that USA Today is now publishing revamped and modernized digital print replica editions of their daily USA Today newspaper, USA Today Sports Weekly and specials. Based on Tecnavia’s NewsMemory technology, the new editions provide a cross-platform reading experience via web browser and mobile apps.

The new presentation gives digital readers a familiar and intuitive print-like experience, while still using the web and mobile platform features, gestures and conventions readers appreciate, and have come to expect. Features include multiple page and story display modes, digital language translation, story read-aloud, automated personalized topic searches, live URL links to web and rich media, access to digital puzzles and social media

sharing.

The digital edition is accessed via most any contemporary web browser. For mobile readers, specially branded USA Today Apple iOS and Android apps are available for download from the respective app stores. Mobile and desktop/laptop interfaces are similar and consistent. At the same time, they provide unique display modes appropriate for different device platforms.

“We are excited to work with USA Today,” said Diane Amato, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Tecnavia. “They have been innovators since the first issue published back in 1982. We want to bring that same spirit and creativity to their digital editions. With a daily readership of about 2.6 million and typically ranked as the largest circulation paper in the United States, we are gratified that USA Today put their trust in our company and

products.”

Tecnavia has 20 years’ experience in e-publishing and pioneered the concept of digital print editions. Today, Tecnavia is the premier vendor in our space, managing over 2,000 titles and processing over 8 million pages per year for publishers both large and small. Along with digital editions, services include iOS and Android apps for live news, website meters, subscription sales, digital archives, eTearsheets and the new Tecnavia Ad Network. Tecnavia aims to continue offering high-performance, innovative and cost-effective solutions relying on hard work, bright ideas, and continuous research and development.