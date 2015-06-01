Use strong design tricks to get read: Be Bold

There’s more to holding the attention of your readers than writing a well-crafted, exceptional story. Today’s younger readers generally have a shorter attention span and are easily distracted. They often lose interest in even the best-written story after just one or two paragraphs. Even the finest reporting needs to be paired with quality design to assure committed readership.

Good design begins with a strong visual image. A recent survey revealed that the average reader looks at 75 percent of the photos in a newspaper but only 56 percent of the headlines. Worse, most readers actually only read 25 percent of the news, sports and features published in their newspaper.

The goal of every newspaper is to inform, educate and entertain. The business plan is to interest readers and sell as many copies of the newspaper as possible. This requires exciting readers and attracting them into the story with tighter packaging, visual excitement, contemporary design and numerous points of entry.

Ninety percent of newspaper readers are attracted to a story through a great photo, unique illustration, creative graphic or stacked headline. Stories supported by a worthy visual element are reported to experience three times the readership than those published simply as columns of text.

At The N’West Iowa REVIEW, we believe photo size does matter. One or two large photos will create more reader interest than a grouping of any number of smaller photos. The old adage remains true: “A (good) picture is worth a thousand words.”

But the key word is “good.” That means the picture must be in focus, have definition and contrast, be interesting and tell a story.

OTHER DESIGN SECRETS

Good newspaper designers have a number of tricks they use to make various feature stories draw in the reader.

One is to include one or more sidebars presenting fast facts beyond the story, such as the number of games coached, won and various state titles won in a basketball coach feature.

Another is the inclusion of background information or personal biographies. This is the kind of material that increases the readership of a political or business story.

Checklists are also a popular design feature. They are an easy way to list what needs to be accomplished before a new structure can be opened to the public or new community service is introduced.

Other points of entry include quote boxes, the use of large serif or san-serif letters at the beginning of important paragraphs and drop-in boxes with the final scores near the beginning of each sport story.

Quizzes, surveys and rankings are other ways to attract the reader back into a major news or feature story. Also useful are sub-headlines, step-by-step guides and maps. We recently used a full-page map in our N’West Iowa REVIEW to inform readers of the route that a new two-lane highway would take across our four-county market.

The way you package your news does make a difference. It inspires and motivates readers, creates a more complete recording of current history and puts you a step above the competition. It is the sign of a truly committed and caring publisher and editor. © Peter Wagner 2015

Peter W. Wagner is publisher of the award winning N’West Iowa REVIEW and 14 additional publications. He is often called “The Idea Man” and will present two programs at the Louisiana/Mississippi Newspaper Associations Convention June 18-20 in New Orleans. You can contact him at pww@iowainformation.com or 712-348-3550.