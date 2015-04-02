We need to convince people why it is important for them to spend their hard-earned money and time on their local newspaper

Wayne Knuckles finds paradise at the Palatka Daily News

By Teri Saylor

Special to Publishers’ Auxiliary

For Wayne Knuckles, the newspaper business is not just a job—it is an adventure. And it is a calling, that he answered many years ago.

When Knuckles landed as publisher of the 120-year-old Palatka (FL) Daily News in 2013, he believed he had discovered his own little piece of heaven right there in Putnam County.

“It is jaw-dropping beautiful here in Palatka,” Knuckles said in a phone conversation. He marvels over the winding hiking and biking trails along the scenic 310-mile St. Johns River, one of the laziest rivers in the country, dropping just one inch per mile as it slowly flows northward into the Atlantic Ocean near Jacksonville.

“You can see the sun rise over the water in the mornings, and we have all kinds of wildlife here, even manatees,” he said.

In an economically depressed area, the St. Johns River was considered a lifeline at the turn of the 20th Century, when ships used the river for commerce before the railroad came through, and later, Interstate 95.

Even though the St. Johns is no longer a commercial thoroughfare, Knuckles believes the river will continue to be an economic boon for the future, drawing tourists to the area, along with new residents who want to sample their own little slice of heaven, too.

Growing up in southeast Kentucky, Knuckles loved sports and played football and basketball and ran track in high school. He landed a job as a part-time sports writer at his local weekly newspaper, the Pineville Sun, and after he graduated from high school, he decided to delay college for a year to keep his newspaper job. That year has stretched into 40, and Knuckles is still a newspaperman.

“Working at the newspaper was free training for me,” he said. “You can say it was the graduate school of hard knocks.”

Knuckles stayed in sports even as he transitioned into newsroom management at a variety of small newspapers. He worked for a while as assistant city editor for the Pacific Daily News of Guam before returning home and joining Jack Fishman’s team at the Citizen-Tribune in Morristown, TN.

“Jack took me under his wing and taught me the business end of newspapers,” Knuckles said. “It was great working for him, and I learned so much.”

Knuckles took his first publisher’s job with the weekly Hampton County (SC) Guardian, which was, at the time, one of Community Newspaper Inc.’s family of publications. In 2006, Morris Communications bought the Guardian, and Knuckles kept working there until he had another chance to join the CNI group.

He went on to spend six years as publisher of the Dahlonega Nugget, a small, Georgia weekly.

“A little over a year ago, the longtime publisher at Palatka retired,” Knuckles said. “I threw my hat into the ring because I wanted a chance to be the publisher of a daily newspaper.”

He loves that the newspaper has many resources, including 30 full-time employees and a carrier force to deliver the newspaper, which is published five days a week.

“I feel like a conductor in an orchestra,” he said.

The newspaper’s circulation is 9,600, including paid print subscriptions, single-copy sales and paid subscriptions to the electronic edition—which numbers at about 300.

His biggest challenge is figuring out how to remain relevant to people’s lives in this fast-paced world, and he feels the heat of competition for readers’ attention.

“We need to convince people why it is important for them to spend their hard-earned money and time on their local newspaper,” he said. “They are not going to spend that time and money unless it is meaningful and relevant to their lives.”

One way Knuckles keeps the Daily News relevant is to thoroughly cover Putnam County and Palatka, the county seat. He writes editorials and publishes letters to the editor. He solicits opposing views from all sides in op-ed pieces and columns.

The St. Johns River is host to the Rodman Reservoir, created when the river’s Ocklawaha tributary was dammed 50 years ago as part of a project to link the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico with a shipping channel. The project fell through, and over the years, the reservoir has grown its own special ecosystem. It has become home to some of the best bass fishing in the country. It is also a haven for wildlife, including manatees. Now there is a movement to dredge the Port of Jacksonville to accommodate larger ships, which would require breaching the dam and draining the reservoir. A battle is raging among the business community and the environmentalists.

Knuckles solicited editorials and guest columns from the Jacksonville business community, the river keepers, the sportsmen and the environmental groups to give all sides a chance to make their case in the newspaper.

Putnam County is one of the poorest counties in Florida. Its population is 74,364, and the unemployment rate is more than 7 percent. The sports and recreation community makes a major impact on the local economy.

Even in an economically depressed area, the Palatka Daily News has loyal advertisers.

“Our car dealers are wonderful business partners,” Knuckles said. “There are plenty of mom and pop businesses in our community, too. We want their business, so we make it affordable for them.”

The newspaper offers shared pages and numerous special sections covering a variety of topics such as Veteran Salutes, Top 50 Scholars, the Azalea Festival, bass tournaments, a medical directory, sports sections, holiday gift guides and visitor guides.

The newspaper also has a TMC product delivered weekly on Wednesdays.

One of the newspaper’s most popular publications, Explore, is an annual glossy magazine, full of history about Putnam County.

This past season, the local high school basketball team made it to the semifinals in the state championships for the first time in the school’s history, and that was big news.

The newspaper’s bread and butter coverage is not unusual—cops and courts, local government and sports, and Knuckles would like to do more investigative and enterprise reporting.

“We cover the community as a whole, including the bad news,” he said. “The bad news makes its way into the newspaper without a lot of effort through phone tips, e-mails, public meetings and police blotters, but we work hard to find good and positive things to say about our community to provide a balanced photo of the way our community really is.”

Knuckles maintains a strict paywall around his online news product. He uses Facebook to drive readers to the print product and to publish breaking news. And although he believes digital publishing is growing in popularity, he’s not ready to give up on ink and newsprint.

“The future is bright,” he said. “The role of the CNI family and our mission is to be a strong newspaper and help build a strong community.”

To Knuckles, newspapers are the best cheerleaders for the communities they serve.

“Newspapers play a leadership role in their communities,” he said. “They are leaders in the public discussion. They are the public town square.”

