WeHaa Does It Again!

The latest innovation from WeHaa is a powerful self-service real estate model for open houses, feature homes, new construction and more. WeHaa’s cutting-edge solution creates digital and print campaign assets in minutes and is a result of valuable feedback from their newspaper partners. The new self-service model cuts out the standard delays in creating digital campaigns and print ready pdfs while streamlining the ad approval, uploading and editing stages. Agents have access to a branded control panel where they can view both the digital and print ads, edit the photos, descriptions, etc. and instantly share the ads with facebook, twitter, email and soon LinkedIn. The newspaper publisher can login and create custom print ready pdf’s in a snap. A built-in feature is the robust SEO package for each listing that will help drive organic search traffic. The self-service solution provides comprehensive reports for agents and publishers and can integrate with most accounting solutions. Another feature that provides newspapers additional upsell revenue is “mico-sites”. WeHaa creates a one-page website for each listing and can use the listing address in the URL to provide unsurpassed SEO value.

Gannet has picked up the new Open House / Featured Homes solution and has begun rolling out across their brands. “Today marks an important step for newspaper publishers across the country,” says Kevin Collins, VP sales for WeHaa. “Newspapers can now recover lost ad revenue with our flexible digital solutions.” Up to now, most newspapers relied on third party classified mega-brands to power their digital sections. Most of these mega-brands offer very little in the way of customization, branding and hyper local monetization. “WeHaa’s solutions offer custom branding that respects the look & feel of the publication and provides a seamless integration with a newspapers existing print initiatives,” adds Mr. Collins.

WeHaa media has been developing software solutions for newspapers and magazines for over 16 years. Operating under radar WeHaa provides white label custom solutions that match the look and feel of the publisher’s brand. WeHaa is a mobile first technology company and powers some of the most successful newspapers and community groups in the North America. Newspapers like Sun-Sentinel, Seattle Times, LA Times and community groups like Adams Publishing, ECM and Civitas trust WeHaa to deliver custom turnkey revenue solutions.

Focusing in real estate, autos, employment and local business, WeHaa is leading the way and developing innovative solutions to bring back lost advertising revenue. As publishers around the world struggle to assemble all of the digital parts while searching for the right revenue models, WeHaa offers a complete turn-key digital solution. As the once lucrative print subscription model shrinks, publishers are looking for ways to jump start their digital side. “Advertising revenue at US newspapers continues to drop, that’s where WeHaa fits in,” says WeHaa president Cesar Montes. “We provide custom hands-off solutions for publishers. Giving them control of their local markets and offering their users a smooth consistent experience from beginning to end.”

To schedule a demonstration on Open Houses / Featured Homes and see all of the bells and whistles contact Kevin Collins at 561.573.0000 or kevin@WeHaa.com.