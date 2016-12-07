What to do when the next generation doesn’t want the paper

By Ken Blum

BlackInk

Here’s a common scenario that happens at a community newspaper operated for several generations by the same family.

This newspaper is on the last link of the family chain. The current owner is, say, 70 years old, and wants to retire. He or she has a few adult children who have pursued various interests and careers. None of the them wants to work at the paper.

So the logical but painful option is to sell, or so the publisher thinks.

But not so fast! There may be other viable options.

Let’s look at a few.

1. Don’t retire—semi-retire.

In this situation, the publisher could cut back her workload and come into the office two or three days a week to check on things, and always be accessible for input. If she decided to go on a two-month excursion to Europe, in exceptional circumstances, she can still keep in touch via email, Skype or a smartphone.

Current employees’ responsibilities could be expanded, or perhaps a general manager would be hired, depending on the size of the operation.

2. Completely retire, retain ownership but keep in touch.

In this scenario, the publisher opts to get out of the day-to-day operation and puts top management responsibilities in the hands of a capable and trusted general manager.

This could involve hiring or naming a current employee as the general manager. At a smaller newspaper, the editor or advertising manager may take on the GM’s responsibilities in addition to his current position. At a larger newspaper, perhaps an existing employee can be promoted as the full-time GM, or it may be necessary to recruit and hire a qualified candidate.

The key is for the retired owner to be kept up-to-date about all things financial, problems and opportunities, and trends—all this info via a written report prepared monthly or, at a minimum, quarterly by the GM.

3. As a long-term way to retain family ownership, i.e. when the publisher is at last ready to move up and manage the Pearly Gates Post, create a family board of directors to oversee the operation.

Again, a general manager would run the newspaper with regular reports issued to the board members. The board could communicate with each other and the GM by phone, email, etc., and meet in person with the GM, and each other, once or twice a year.

The key is having children motivated to retain ownership and thus continue the family tradition.

And if they eventually decide to sell the paper, so be it. © Ken Blum 2016

Ken Blum is the publisher of Butterfly Publications, an advising/speaking/publishing business dedicated to improving the profitability and quality of community newspapers. He puts out a monthly free e-mail newsletter titled Black Inklings. It features nuts and bolts ideas to improve revenue and profits at hometown papers. To subscribe to the newsletter or contact Ken, e-mail him at blummer@aol.com; or phone to 330-682-3416.