Will your views be heard in Washington?

By Richard Karpel

President | APW Management

At the bottom of this page and the top of Page 15, National Newspaper Association Public Policy Director Tonda Rush outlines the issues animating the 115th Congress. As she notes, there’s a good chance new legislation on postal reform, business taxes, health care and other issues vital to community newspapers will pass in some form before the session ends.

Will the new laws reflect the interests of community newspaper publishers?

NNA members can answer that question in the affirmative by visiting Capitol Hill and telling their stories directly to their members of Congress at NNA’s 2017 Community Newspaper Leadership Summit, to be held March 15-17.

With all of the changes going on in Washington, it will be an exciting time to visit the nation’s capital and hear from elected officials and NNA’s Washington office about what to expect on matters important to the newspaper business.

“I always cherish the opportunity to speak directly to our legislators and explain why we need their support or opposition on measures affecting community newspapers,” said NNA President Matt Paxton, publisher of the News-Gazette in Lexington, VA. “It’s exciting to know that I’m working with other publishers for the benefit of our industry. The chance to network with my peers and to hear influential government officials speak to our group are pluses.”

The conference will begin with a group dinner on March 15 at Ted’s Montana Grill, which is a two-block walk from the host hotel, Crystal City Marriott in Arlington, VA, just across the Potomac River from downtown Washington.

After a briefing the following morning, attendees will spend the remainder of the day visiting with members of Congress and their staffs on the Hill.

The featured speaker at the annual National Press Club dinner that evening is Washington Post Executive Editor Martin Baron, who will be interviewed by Brian Stelter, CNN’s senior media correspondent.

“Before attending the NNA Summit I had no idea I could be part of the political process,” said NNA Vice President Susan Rowell, publisher/regional manager of the Lancaster News/Carolina Gateway in South Carolina. “It has helped me build critical relationships with my elected representatives and their staffs so that I can raise the needed awareness on issues affecting my business.”

“The Summit gives NNA members the opportunity to help shape legislation that directly impacts their business,” said Immediate Past President Chip Hutcheson, publisher of the Times Leader in Princeton, KY. “It’s the perfect opportunity to interact with our peers in the newspaper business and visit with our senators and representatives on their turf. The contacts we make are invaluable for NNA’s public policy work.”

To register for the conference, visit NNA’s website at nnaweb.org.

rkarpel@apw-management.com