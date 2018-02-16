WoodWing Software strengthens partnership with SPRYLAB to advance mobile content creation and publishing

Amsterdam, 31 January 2018 – Global leader in multichannel content creation, WoodWing Software and Premium Technology Partner SPRYLAB announced a milestone in their partnership. SPRYLAB’s Purple DS, mobile app creation software, is now integrated with WoodWing’s Enterprise solution. With this integration, publishers can create their content directly in Enterprise’s ‘Content Station’ and publish stories easily to their mobile app. No technical skills required.

Major global media corporations have already implemented WoodWing’s Enterprise with SPRYLAB’s Purple DS as an end-to-end solution. They can now efficiently create content using Enterprise’s workflow capabilities, and then publish that content into a mobile-optimized, branded format.

This way of working not only allows media publisher to create a story in the Content Station digital editor and publish as an individual article, but they can now publish the content from an entire print issue onto their app, in just one click. The joint collaboration provides a quick and flexible solution in which the digital publishing workflow and publishing platform act as one.

Stephan Heck, CEO at SPRYLAB: “Well-structured data is the key for multi-channel publishing of the future. Workflow plays an important role in this area and WoodWing offers great software and streamlined workflows that can even be customized to the customer’s satisfaction. This joint collaboration helps us both reach our full potential. Because of that, we can leverage the full power of multi-channel publishing to our clients.”

Jan Roos, CEO at WoodWing: “While the publishing world is becoming more and more digital, we want to provide our clients with a fast way to produce and publish their stories on multiple devices with minimal impact on their workflows. SPRYLAB offers beautiful apps that are easy to use. Therefore, we are very pleased to work together and complement each other to optimize our customers’ workflows and platforms.”

Using the two systems together, a variety of workflow options are possible. Whether it’s simple PDF to app publishing or mobile-optimized publishing for phone and tablet, it is all possible when combining Enterprise with Purple DS.

To find out more about this end-to-end solution for mobile content creation and publishing, or to request a demonstration, contact WoodWing Software or SPRYLAB directly.

About WoodWing

Based in Amsterdam, WoodWing Software is a recognised thought leader in the field of content creation software. The company has set itself the goal to excel in providing publishers, big brands and agencies with solutions that will enable large teams to efficiently work together on creative processes, within systems that are easy to manage.