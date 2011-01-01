Credit-Debit card processing

National Newspaper Association has partnered with TSYS Merchant Solutions to provide members with a payment processing solution that provides competitive rates and with unparalleled customer service.

Members Save on Credit Card Acceptance

With this exclusive, members-only program

Take full advantage of your membership benefits.

Serving merchants for more than 55 years TSYS Merchant Solutions offers a payment processing program tailored to your business needs. With this program you will receive:

• Negotiated member-only rates

• Qualified service representatives available 24 hours a day

• An account management team

• Free online reporting

TSYS Merchant Solutions is a top 10 acquirer with more than 55 years experience delivering unparalleled customer service and end-to-end payment solutions to businesses.

Call 888-749-7860 or visit the TSYS Merchant Solutions website today to see how much you can save.

 

© 2011 Total System Services, Inc.®. All rights reserved worldwide. Total System Services, Inc., and TSYS® are federally registered service marks of Total System Services, Inc., in the United States. Total System Services, Inc., and its affiliates own a number of service marks that are registered in  the United States and in other countries. All other products and company names are trademarks of their respective companies.

