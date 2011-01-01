Credit-Debit card processing
National Newspaper Association has partnered with TSYS Merchant Solutions to provide members with a payment processing solution that provides competitive rates and with unparalleled customer service.
Members Save on Credit Card Acceptance
With this exclusive, members-only program
Take full advantage of your membership benefits.
Serving merchants for more than 55 years TSYS Merchant Solutions offers a payment processing program tailored to your business needs. With this program you will receive:
• Negotiated member-only rates
• Qualified service representatives available 24 hours a day
• An account management team
• Free online reporting
TSYS Merchant Solutions is a top 10 acquirer with more than 55 years experience delivering unparalleled customer service and end-to-end payment solutions to businesses.
Learn More >>
Call 888-749-7860 or visit the TSYS Merchant Solutions website today to see how much you can save.
© 2011 Total System Services, Inc.®. All rights reserved worldwide. Total System Services, Inc., and TSYS® are federally registered service marks of Total System Services, Inc., in the United States. Total System Services, Inc., and its affiliates own a number of service marks that are registered in the United States and in other countries. All other products and company names are trademarks of their respective companies.