2017 South Dakota Newspaper Association/North Dakota Newspaper Association joint convention

Apr 27, 2017 - Apr 29, 2017

2014 South Dakota Newspaper Association/North Dakota Newspaper Association joint convention at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Rapid City, SD.


Location:   Dakota Events Center
Map:   720 Lamont St S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Email:   daveb@sdna.com

All Dates:
Apr 27, 2017 - Apr 29, 2017

2014 South Dakota Newspaper Association/North Dakota Newspaper Association joint convention at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Rapid City, SD.
Dakota Events Center
Dakota Events Center 57401 720 Lamont St S, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Events

Web Design LVSYS - Copyright © 2017