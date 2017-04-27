2017 South Dakota Newspaper Association/North Dakota Newspaper Association joint convention
Apr 27, 2017 - Apr 29, 2017
2014 South Dakota Newspaper Association/North Dakota Newspaper Association joint convention at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Rapid City, SD.
|Location:
|Dakota Events Center
|Map:
|720 Lamont St S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Email:
|daveb@sdna.com
All Dates:
Apr 27, 2017 - Apr 29, 2017
2017 South Dakota Newspaper Association/North Dakota Newspaper Association joint convention
2014 South Dakota Newspaper Association/North Dakota Newspaper Association joint convention at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Rapid City, SD.
Dakota Events Center
Dakota Events Center 57401 720 Lamont St S, Aberdeen, SD 57401