AEJMC Annual Conference
Aug 6, 2018 - Aug 9, 2018
Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication, The Renaissance Hotel Downtown, Washington, D.C., http://www.aejmc.org/home/events/annual-conference; 415/896-1600
|Location:
|The Renaissance Hotel Downtown
|Map:
|999 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
All Dates:
Aug 6, 2018 - Aug 9, 2018
AEJMC Annual Conference
Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication, The Renaissance Hotel Downtown, Washington, D.C., http://www.aejmc.org/home/events/annual-conference; 415/896-1600
The Renaissance Hotel Downtown
The Renaissance Hotel Downtown 20001 999 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001