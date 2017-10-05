Institute of Newspaper Technology (INT)

Oct 5, 2017 - Oct 7, 2017

Held each fall on the campus of The University of Tennessee at Knoxville, TN, the Institute offers basic and advanced classes in InDesign, Photoshop, social media, layout and pagination, Illustrator, cloud technology, color, digital journalism, photography, video production, network management and much more. Classes are hands-on and held in labs in the UT College of Communication; http://www.newspaperinstitute.com/; kevin@kevinslimp.com