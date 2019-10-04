International Newspaper Group ING/Print 2019

Oct 4, 2019 - Oct 5, 2019

International Newspaper Group (ING) Sets October 4th and 5th for ING/PRINT 2019, the Premier Networking Event for Print Production, Logistics and Operations Executive Leadership.


Location:   TBD

All Dates:
Oct 4, 2019 - Oct 5, 2019

International Newspaper Group (ING) Sets October 4th and 5th for ING/PRINT 2019, the Premier Networking Event for Print Production, Logistics and Operations Executive Leadership.
TBD
TBD

Events

Web Design LVSYS - Copyright © 2019