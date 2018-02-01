Iowa Newspaper Association Annual Convention & Trade Show
Feb 1, 2018 - Feb 2, 2018
Downtown Marriott Hotel, Des Moines, IA, www.INAnews.com; jshepherd@inanews.com
|Location:
|Downtown Des Moines Marriott
|Map:
|700 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
All Dates:
Feb 1, 2018 - Feb 2, 2018
Iowa Newspaper Association Annual Convention & Trade Show
Downtown Marriott Hotel, Des Moines, IA, www.INAnews.com; jshepherd@inanews.com
Downtown Des Moines Marriott
Downtown Des Moines Marriott 50309 700 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309