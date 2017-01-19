Kentucky Press Association Winter Convention
Jan 19, 2017 - Jan 20, 2017
KPA’s Winter Convention & Trade Show, Kentucky Press Association, Marriott, East Louisville, KY http://www.kypress.com; dthompson@kypress.com or laustin.newstrain@gmail.com
|Location:
|Marriott East Louisville
|Map:
|1903 Embassy Square Blvd, Louisville, KY 40299
All Dates:
Jan 19, 2017 - Jan 20, 2017
Kentucky Press Association Winter Convention
KPA’s Winter Convention & Trade Show, Kentucky Press Association, Marriott, East Louisville, KY http://www.kypress.com; dthompson@kypress.com or laustin.newstrain@gmail.com
Marriott East Louisville
Marriott East Louisville 40299 1903 Embassy Square Blvd, Louisville, KY 40299