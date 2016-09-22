National Newspaper Association 130th Annual Convention and Trade Show

Sep 22, 2016 - Sep 24, 2016

The National Newspaper Association’s 130th Annual Convention & Trade Show will address pressing business objectives of community newspaper owners, publishers and senior staff with educational sessions and peer-sharing activities.

For more information on the convention go here.


Location:   Franklin Marriott
Map:   700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067

All Dates:
