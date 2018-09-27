National Newspaper Association 132nd Annual Convention and Trade Show

Sep 27, 2018 - Sep 29, 2018

The National Newspaper Association’s 132nd Annual Convention & Trade Show will address pressing business objectives of community newspaper owners, publishers and senior staff with educational sessions and peer-sharing activities.


Location:   Waterside Marriott
Map:   235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA 23510

All Dates:
Sep 27, 2018 - Sep 29, 2018

The National Newspaper Association’s 132nd Annual Convention & Trade Show will address pressing business objectives of community newspaper owners, publishers and senior staff with educational sessions and peer-sharing activities.
Waterside Marriott
Waterside Marriott 23510 235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA 23510

Events

Web Design LVSYS - Copyright © 2017