National Newspaper Association 132nd Annual Convention and Trade Show
Sep 27, 2018 - Sep 29, 2018
The National Newspaper Association’s 132nd Annual Convention & Trade Show will address pressing business objectives of community newspaper owners, publishers and senior staff with educational sessions and peer-sharing activities.
|Location:
|Waterside Marriott
|Map:
|235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA 23510
All Dates:
Sep 27, 2018 - Sep 29, 2018
National Newspaper Association 132nd Annual Convention and Trade Show
The National Newspaper Association’s 132nd Annual Convention & Trade Show will address pressing business objectives of community newspaper owners, publishers and senior staff with educational sessions and peer-sharing activities.
Waterside Marriott
Waterside Marriott 23510 235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA 23510