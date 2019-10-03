National Newspaper Association 133rd Annual Convention and Trade Show
Oct 3, 2019 - Oct 5, 2019
The National Newspaper Association’s 133rd Annual Convention & Trade Show will address pressing business objectives of community newspaper owners, publishers and senior staff with educational sessions and peer-sharing activities.
|Location:
|The Pfister Hotel
|Map:
|424 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
