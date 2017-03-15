NNA's Community Newspaper Leadership Summit

Mar 15, 2017 - Mar 17, 2017

NNA members will meet in the Washington, D.C. area to learn about the issues affecting their businesses and meet with their congressional leaders to seek their support. In addition to legislative briefings and the meetings on Capitol Hill, attendees will meet with old friends and new and gather for a special dinner at the National Press Club.

More information on registration and hotel reservations will be provided shortly.

Location: Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport Map: 1999 Jefferson Davis Highway, Arlington, VA 22202