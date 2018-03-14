NNA's Community Newspaper Leadership Summit
Mar 14, 2018 - Mar 15, 2018
NNA members will meet in the Washington, DC, area to learn about the issues affecting their businesses and meet with their congressional leaders to seek their support. In addition to legislative briefings and the meetings on Capitol Hill, attendees will meet with old friends and new and gather for a special dinner at the National Press Club.
Location:
|Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport
Map:
|1999 Jefferson Davis Highway, Arlington, VA 22202
