NNA partners with Inland Press Association and Local Media Association to offer webinars

..........................................................................................................



Digital Services Part 1: Increasing Ad Revenue Through Mobile

(Friday, May 6 | 10:30 a.m. CDT)

: 05/06/2016 and: 10:30 a.m. CDT

Today digital services that connect all sectors of commerce, business, tourism and people are more important than ever to local newspapers. By centralizing all community and business information, you position your paper as the main focal point for all community information, and become the one-stop shop for mobile, social and online promotional advertising coordinated across all channels.



This webinar will teach attendees how to review platforms for best practices, the power of video for services and how to drive new digital revenue through services such as social management, app development, paid placements, enhanced listings and more.

With Penny Merian, Chief Marketing Officer of HubCiti, and Nelson Clyde, President of T.B. Butler Publishing Co. Inc. and Publisher of the Tyler Morning Telegraph

A "revolutionary" approach to digital at the Record-Journal Monday, May 9 | 2:00 p.m. CDT





Last year, the Record-Journal declared revolution with "Revolution 2015," an intensive campaign to increase its digital presence. Learn what the newsroom did to achieve a 39% increase in its digital audience.

With Liz White, Executive Vice President & Assistant Publisher, Ralph Tomaselli, Senior Vice President & Editor, Shawn Palmer, Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, and Carolyn Voelkening, Chief Innovation & Digital Officer, Record-Journal,Meriden, Conn.

Tuesday, May 10 | 2:00 p.m. CDT