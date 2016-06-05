NNA partners with Inland Press Association and Local Media Association to offer webinars
NNA has partnered with the Inland Press Association and the Local Media Association to offer webinars for community newspapers.
at $25 per webinar.
Digital Services Part 1: Increasing Ad Revenue Through Mobile
(Friday, May 6 | 10:30 a.m. CDT)
Today digital services that connect all sectors of commerce, business, tourism and people are more important than ever to local newspapers. By centralizing all community and business information, you position your paper as the main focal point for all community information, and become the one-stop shop for mobile, social and online promotional advertising coordinated across all channels.
This webinar will teach attendees how to review platforms for best practices, the power of video for services and how to drive new digital revenue through services such as social management, app development, paid placements, enhanced listings and more.
With Penny Merian, Chief Marketing Officer of HubCiti, and Nelson Clyde, President of T.B. Butler Publishing Co. Inc. and Publisher of the Tyler Morning Telegraph