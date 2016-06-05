NNA partners with Inland Press Association and Local Media Association to offer webinars


NNA has partnered with the Inland Press Association and the Local Media Association to offer webinars for community newspapers.
 
Webinars are free for Inland members. Members of our co-sponsoring associations--Arizona Newspapers Association, California Newspaper Publishers Association, Florida Press Association, Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association, Missouri Press Association, Ohio Newspaper Association, Oklahoma Press Association, South Carolina Press Association, and Wisconsin Newspaper Association--get a discounted rate of $15 per webinar. Non-members are welcome 
at $25 per webinar.  
 ..........................................................................................................
 

Digital Services Part 1: Increasing Ad Revenue Through Mobile
(Friday, May 6 | 10:30 a.m. CDT) 


Date: 05/06/2016 and Time: 10:30 a.m. CDT

Today digital services that connect all sectors of commerce, business, tourism and people are more important than ever to local newspapers.  By centralizing all community and business information, you position your paper as the main focal point for all community information, and become the one-stop shop for mobile, social and online promotional advertising coordinated across all channels.
 
This webinar will teach attendees how to review platforms for best practices, the power of video for services and how to drive new digital revenue through services such as social management, app development, paid placements, enhanced listings and more.

With Penny Merian, Chief Marketing Officer of HubCiti, and Nelson Clyde, President of T.B. Butler Publishing Co. Inc. and Publisher of the Tyler Morning Telegraph

 Monday, May 9  |  2:00 p.m. CDT

Last year, the Record-Journal declared revolution with "Revolution 2015," an intensive campaign to increase its digital presence. Learn what the newsroom did to achieve a 39% increase in its digital audience.
With Liz White, Executive Vice President & Assistant Publisher, Ralph Tomaselli, Senior Vice President & Editor, Shawn Palmer, Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, and Carolyn Voelkening, Chief Innovation & Digital Officer, Record-Journal,Meriden, Conn.
Tuesday, May 10  |  2:00 p.m. CDT
You've got your business set up on social media, now what? This webinar will highlight industry trends, tactics and best practices for utilizing online marketing to grow your audience beyond your friends and family -- and deepen engagement and revenue opportunities.
 
You'll get specific examples relating to social media, email, mobile and search engines that will help demystify exactly how social media can be used to grow your business.
With Shannon Kinney, Founder and Client Success Officer, Dream Local Digital
Wednesday, May 11  |  10:30 a.m. CDT
Hear about the inspiration and execution of The News-Gazette's "50 Ways to Engage Our Readers" campaign that dramatically changed the physical layout of the newsroom, created a video enterprise -- and increased page views 30% in a single year.
With Jim Rossow, Editor, The News-Gazette
 
 
*  *  *

 

Quick Links

Member Login

Login:
Password:
Web Design LVSYS - Copyright © 2016