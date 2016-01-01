Member Benefits and Programs
National Newspaper Association Member Benefits
The National Newspaper Association offers various types of memberships, including newspaper, college, online, church allied and individual, along with specifically tailored benefits for each organization. Here's how each member benefits.
-
Contests and awards
- Amos and McKinney Awards
- Newspaper and Education Contest
- Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest
- Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award
-
Events
-
Annual convention and trade show
-
-
-
Online communities
-
- Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter web pages
-
Public policy/postal
-
Publishers’ Auxiliary
-
Additional member benefits
-
-
-
- Credit/debit card processing
- Health insurance
-
-
-
-
-
Traffic safety vests (Use shopping cart below for online checkout or click link to download an order form)
-