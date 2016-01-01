Membership List Rental

Reach thousands of the decision makers who buy equipment and services for community newspapers across the country. More than 42 percent of National Newspaper Association member publishers own more than one publication and either own or are part owners of central printing plants. Don't miss out on the opportunity of reaching the people who have the buying power and are looking for your products.

NNA member newspapers (average 2,200+)

Cost is based on current membership list at the time of order. The list is one-time use and is seeded.

For allied members, partners and Publishers' Auxiliary advertisers, contact Wendy MacDonald by e-mail at wendy@nna.org or call at 913-859-9275.