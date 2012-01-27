Online registration is now available for the We Believe in Newspapers Leadership Conference
January 27, 2012
The National Newspaper Association is now accepting online registrations for the We Believe in Newspapers Leadership Conference, formerly known as the Government Affairs Conference.
The early bird registration fees apply through Feb. 22, 2012.
Go here, or paste the link below directly into your web browser to sign up for the conference online. http://www.regonline.com/Register/Checkin.aspx?EventID=1060353
If it's spring and the cherry blossoms in Washington are trying to decide whether to bloom or freeze, it must be time for the We Believe in Newspapers Conference, formerly the Government Affairs Conference (GAC).
This year will be different. This year we are getting back to basics: Come to Washington and remind your Congressional leaders that newspapers are essential to democracy and the USPS is essential to the delivery of newspapers. NNA has made it easier this year by lowering the cost. The date is March 8.
Cost to register for Day on the Hill and an inspiring dinner at the National Press Club is only $95 for NNA members, and just $120 for non-members.
Our speaker this year will be Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, a daughter of journalists and a warrior for the First Amendment. Klobuchar will remind you that, in her world, newspapers are essential.
Simple as that. NNA's Board of Directors decided last year that in this crazy economy, bringing publishers to Washington as inexpensively as possible is the most important thing.
THIS is the year your industry needs you. You're seeing mail delivery all over the country falling apart. New debates about online piracy and the role of the law's long arm in protecting information are on the Hill. This Congress is addressing the needs of small businesses on key questions like taxation. And, of course, it is a presidential election year. We need to make a big presence on Capitol Hill.
The schedule is below. Registration action can be taken here. Our hotel is the Hyatt Regency Crystal City. We will use Metro and taxis to get to the Hill.
Please come. Your industry needs you.
Tonda Rush
NNA Chief Executive Officer
On behalf of the NNA Board of Directors
March 8-9, 2012, Hyatt Regency Crystal City, Arlington, VA
March 8 Schedule:
- 12:30 p.m. Legislative Briefing
- 1:30-5 p.m. Day On the Hill—make calls on your congressional offices
- 6:30 p.m. Newspaper Believers Reception at the National Press Club
- 7:30 p.m. Dinner at the National Press Club
March 9 Schedule
- Visit Washington on your own, or be a guest at the NNA Board of Directors meeting
Hotel: The Hyatt Regency Crystal City, 2799 Jefferson Davis Highway, Arlington, VA 22202 (Room rate: $195 plus tax.) NNA Hotel cut off date is Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012
Call the hotel: 703-418-1234 or at 888-421-1442
Registration for Day on the Hill only—$0
Member dinner registration fee—$95
Non-member dinner registration fee—$120
For additional information, please call Carol Pierce at 703-237-9802
If registering in hard copy, please mail your check to NNA, P.O. Box 7540, Columbia, MO 65204-7540
Or fax your credit card number to the NNA office at 573-777-4985
Or call NNA at 573-777-4980 to provide your credit card number
Hotel Information:
Hyatt Regency Crystal City
2799 Jefferson Davis HWY
Arlington, VA 22201-7239
NNA Room Rate: $195 plus tax of 10.25%
888-421-1442
703-418-1234
Cut off date for NNA room rate: Feb. 22
Hotel reservations can also be made online at https://resweb.passkey.com/go/NatlNewspaperAssn.