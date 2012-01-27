Online registration is now available for the We Believe in Newspapers Leadership Conference

The National Newspaper Association is now accepting online registrations for the We Believe in Newspapers Leadership Conference, formerly known as the Government Affairs Conference.

The early bird registration fees apply through Feb. 22, 2012.

Go here, or paste the link below directly into your web browser to sign up for the conference online. http://www.regonline.com/Register/Checkin.aspx?EventID=1060353

If it's spring and the cherry blossoms in Washington are trying to decide whether to bloom or freeze, it must be time for the We Believe in Newspapers Conference, formerly the Government Affairs Conference (GAC).

This year will be different. This year we are getting back to basics: Come to Washington and remind your Congressional leaders that newspapers are essential to democracy and the USPS is essential to the delivery of newspapers. NNA has made it easier this year by lowering the cost. The date is March 8.

Cost to register for Day on the Hill and an inspiring dinner at the National Press Club is only $95 for NNA members, and just $120 for non-members.

Our speaker this year will be Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, a daughter of journalists and a warrior for the First Amendment. Klobuchar will remind you that, in her world, newspapers are essential.

Simple as that. NNA's Board of Directors decided last year that in this crazy economy, bringing publishers to Washington as inexpensively as possible is the most important thing.

THIS is the year your industry needs you. You're seeing mail delivery all over the country falling apart. New debates about online piracy and the role of the law's long arm in protecting information are on the Hill. This Congress is addressing the needs of small businesses on key questions like taxation. And, of course, it is a presidential election year. We need to make a big presence on Capitol Hill.

The schedule is below. Registration action can be taken here. Our hotel is the Hyatt Regency Crystal City. We will use Metro and taxis to get to the Hill.

Please come. Your industry needs you.

Tonda Rush

NNA Chief Executive Officer

On behalf of the NNA Board of Directors

March 8-9, 2012, Hyatt Regency Crystal City, Arlington, VA

March 8 Schedule:

12:30 p.m. Legislative Briefing

1:30-5 p.m. Day On the Hill—make calls on your congressional offices

6:30 p.m. Newspaper Believers Reception at the National Press Club

7:30 p.m. Dinner at the National Press Club

March 9 Schedule

Visit Washington on your own, or be a guest at the NNA Board of Directors meeting

Hotel: The Hyatt Regency Crystal City, 2799 Jefferson Davis Highway, Arlington, VA 22202 (Room rate: $195 plus tax.) NNA Hotel cut off date is Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012

Call the hotel: 703-418-1234 or at 888-421-1442

Registration for Day on the Hill only—$0

Member dinner registration fee—$95

Non-member dinner registration fee—$120

For additional information, please call Carol Pierce at 703-237-9802

If registering in hard copy, please mail your check to NNA, P.O. Box 7540, Columbia, MO 65204-7540

Or fax your credit card number to the NNA office at 573-777-4985

Or call NNA at 573-777-4980 to provide your credit card number

Hotel Information:

Hyatt Regency Crystal City

2799 Jefferson Davis HWY

Arlington, VA 22201-7239

NNA Room Rate: $195 plus tax of 10.25%

888-421-1442

703-418-1234

Cut off date for NNA room rate: Feb. 22

Hotel reservations can also be made online at https://resweb.passkey.com/go/NatlNewspaperAssn.